Benelux Construction Equipment Market Sales to Reach 86,455 Units by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Benelux construction equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 3.10% during 2023-2029.

Benelux Construction Equipment Market Research Report by Arizton

Benelux Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) 86,455 Units Market Size (2023) 71,995 Units CAGR (2023-2029) 3.10 % Market Size- Revenue (2029) USD 5.55 Billion Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The e-commerce industry of Benelux witnessed growth in 2022. The industry grew in 2023 due to changing customer buying patterns post-pandemic. The e-commerce industry's good performance supports the region's warehouse & logistics industry growth. Governments are investing in various construction projects in the Benelux region (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg). Some major projects include the Oosterweel link, the expansion of the Belgian railway network, and the renovation of buildings in Wallonia, Flanders, and Brussels. Governments are also focusing on mining projects in Belgium and the Netherlands. Benelux countries are primarily investing in the mining of tin, nickel, cobalt, and bauxite in response to the rise in the global demand for electric construction equipment. Investments in construction and mining projects across Benelux countries are expected to drive the demand for earthmoving equipment.

Increased Investment in Public Infrastructure Projects Uplifting the Market Opportunities

In 2023, significant government investment in residential, road, and railway infrastructure is poised to stimulate demand for excavators in the construction equipment market across the Benelux region. Among the notable projects, The Grace in The Hague will feature two towers, one soaring to 180 meters and the other to 150 meters, slated for completion by 2025, offering 1,400 new residences, office spaces, and a dedicated bicycle storage facility.

will feature two towers, one soaring to 180 meters and the other to 150 meters, slated for completion by 2025, offering 1,400 new residences, office spaces, and a dedicated bicycle storage facility. Hutchison Ports and Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) has ambitious plans to construct a new terminal at Rotterdam port, unfolding in phases with operations expected to commence by 2027. Spanning 2.6 kilometers, the terminal will encompass five deep-sea berths, aiming to enhance port capabilities.

and Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) has ambitious plans to construct a new terminal at port, unfolding in phases with operations expected to commence by 2027. Spanning 2.6 kilometers, the terminal will encompass five deep-sea berths, aiming to enhance port capabilities. In 2020, Van Oord made pioneering investments in eco-friendly construction equipment, including the Netherlands' inaugural all-electric 20-tonne Caterpillar excavator. Subsequent investments followed in CAT330 LRE Zline excavators, boasting a robust battery capacity of 422 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Further contributing to construction activity, the ongoing Crossover project near the A10 Zuid exit and Europa Boulevard is slated for completion by 2024, forecasted to spur demand for backhoe loaders in the Netherlands. This development promises residential and employment opportunities along with commercial amenities.

Benelux Construction Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising focus on green transition

Incremental infrastructure development

National fund fuels construction machinery boom

Trends

Rise in investment in the renewable energy sector

Rising focus on compact & electric construction equipment

Rise in waste-to-energy projects

Challenges

Skilled labor shortage

Rising construction costs

High demand for rental construction equipment

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Liebherr

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kobelco

Kubota

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Develon

JCB

Other Prominent Vendors

Yanmar

Tadano

Takeuchi

Manitou

Toyota Material Handling

AUSA

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

Haulotte

Merlo S.p.A.

Bobcat

Terex Corporation

LiuGong

CNH Industrial

Distributor Profiles

mateco

Cramat

Boels Rental

Stokvis Equipment

Riwald

LOCHMANN

Muller TP

Lentz Equipment

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loaders Wheeled Loaders Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment Road Rollers Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift & Telescopic Handlers Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment Dumper Tipper Concrete Mixer Concrete Pump Truck

End Users Construction Mining Manufacturing Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)



Segmentation by Regions

Belgium



Netherlands



Luxembourg

