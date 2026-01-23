Benedict Cumberbatch, James Corden, Toby Jones, Damian Lewis, Rob Rinder, Dame Meera Syal, Dame Harriet Walter and Dominic West surprise a sold-out audience at Letters Live in association with Cunard at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, London

Images available here: HERE

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night a star-studded cast took to the stage for a sold-out Letters Live show at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall. The line-up of readers included Benedict Cumberbatch, James Corden, Toby Jones, Damian Lewis, Dominic West, Dame Meera Syal and Dame Harriet Walter. Musical performances by Laura Mvula and Bea and Her Business added to the event's wonderment. As part of a special show, presented in association with Cunard, Letters Live is donating all profits from ticket sales of this show to The King's Trust, which celebrates its 50th year in 2026.

Last night’s edition of the world-renowned literary event supported The King’s Trust

Since 2013, Letters Live has celebrated the enduring power of literary correspondence, bringing remarkable letters to life through unforgettable readings by a surprise all-star cast which is only revealed on the night. Last night's line-up also featured Captain Aseem Hashmi, Sharon Small, and Rob Rinder.

In honour of its partnership with Cunard, this particular edition of Letters Live also drew inspiration from the calmness of sea travel, and the human need to reflect, to write, and to stay connected across oceans during voyages. Damian Lewis read a letter recounting the story of an English sailor who, in 1694, led a mutiny and remade himself as a pirate captain. Months later, he helped orchestrate one of the most notorious attacks in maritime history. Meanwhile, Dominic West performed a letter penned by Sir Robert Falcon Scott a British Explorer, who reached the Pole only to discover a rival Norwegian explorer had beaten him there.

Finally, Cunard Captain Aseem Hashmi had the audience engrossed as he read a historical letter penned by King George VI to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill ahead of the D-Day landings, as concerns grew amongst the establishment of Churchill's risky plans to set foot on the French coast.

Shaun Usher, co-producer of Letters Live, said: "Letter-writing asks us to slow down, to take time to pause, reflect, and choose words with care. In today's frantic world, that change of pace is increasingly rare, which made this show, in association with Cunard and its long tradition of unhurried journeys by sea, feel particularly special. We are also thrilled that the evening supported The King's Trust, which marks its 50th year in 2026 and has empowered more than 1.3 million young people to shape their own futures."

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "The event was a beautiful reminder of the power of a letter and why the written word continues to endure. Seeing letters brought to life on stage, many inspired by the magic and romance of ocean travel, was truly moving. We have long believed that ocean travel creates the space to think, feel and connect. Our Cunard Grill Suites have always offered room for reflection and creativity, and throughout our history we have carried mail as well as welcomed some of the world's greatest literary figures, including Charles Dickens, Noel Coward and Tennessee Williams."

Rooted in Cunard's literary heritage, this partnership celebrates a tradition that has inspired travellers for over 185 years. On board, the experience is shaped by spaces designed for reflection and refinement, such as the Grill Suites, where generous living areas, private balconies, and attentive concierge and butler services create an atmosphere of calm and elegance.

Letters Live will return in 2026 with another show, to be announced via letterslive.com in the coming weeks.

About Letters Live

Inspired by Shaun Usher's international best-selling Letters of Note series, and by Simon Garfield's To the Letter, Letters Live is a celebration of the enduring power of literary correspondence. The first Letters Live took place in 2013 at The Tabernacle in London, and quickly established itself as a powerful and dynamic live event, attracting renowned readers to perform remarkable letters written over the centuries. Since then, Letters Live has presented sold-out shows at iconic venues including the Royal Albert Hall, Southbank Centre and New York's Town Hall, as well as drawing huge crowds at festivals Wilderness and Glastonbury.

Previous Letters Live readers have included Benedict Cumberbatch, Gillian Anderson, Kylie Minogue, Stephen Fry, Taika Waititi, Jude Law, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Nick Cave and Cate Blanchett, who have given memorable performances of letters by people as varied as David Bowie, Marge Simpson, Mohandas Gandhi, Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, Kurt Vonnegut, Charlotte Brontë, Richard Burton and Che Guevara, as well as ordinary people writing letters that offer insight into their lives. Musical artists have included Beth Orton, Laura Mvula, Max Richter and Tom Odell.

From the outset, Letters Live has committed to promoting literacy and to fundraising for charities. Recent charitable partners include Arts Emergency , Choose Love , The King's Trust (formerly The Prince's Trust), RSPCA , the RNLI , the Women's Prize Trust , and The WOW Foundation .

About The King's Trust (formerly The Prince's Trust)

The King's Trust believes that every young person should have the chance to succeed, no matter what their background or the challenges they are facing. We help those from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.

The courses offered by The Trust help young people aged 11-30 to develop essential life skills, get ready for work and access job opportunities. We support them to find work because having a job or running a business can lead to a more stable, fulfilling life.

Since The Trust was founded by HM The King in 1976, when he was HRH The Prince of Wales, we have helped more than a million young people across the UK. Three in four of those we supported over the last five years have moved into work, education or training.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and in 2025 celebrated an incredible 185 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Cunard Grill Suites

The Cunard Grill experience began in the 1920s on RMS Aquitania, where The Grill Room introduced a more exclusive and intimate way to dine at sea. This spirit of distinction has shaped the Grill experience ever since.

Grill Suites offer a sanctuary of calm, with generous living space, a private balcony, refined amenities and the care of a concierge and butler service. Guests enjoy exclusive access to the Grill Lounge, Terrace and dining rooms, where personalised service and privacy create an atmosphere of effortless elegance.

