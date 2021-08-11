Benamic wins an international award at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

- Benamic, one of the most established marketing agencies in Europe, has won the "Excellence in Promotion Management" Award for the year 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Benamic was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on Benamic winning the awards, Shiv Kumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "Benamic has been selected as representing the very best of big brand marketing agencies for their continued excellence in delivering extraordinary campaigns on behalf of clients such as Microsoft, Samsung, Cisco, Glanbia and Yamaha. To follow on from our team's comments, Benamic has achieved so much in its relatively short lifespan so far, only having been founded in 2009 yet dealing with an impressive portfolio of household names in just over a decade."

Commenting on winning the award, Ann-marie Smee (CEO) said, "This award has meaning. It recognises our hard work not just in terms of 'running a great promotion' but in the way we work, and all the 'behind the scenes' commitment from our teams - everyday. I'm so proud of our team for their ongoing dedication and relentless drive to be the best. We love creating long-term relationships with our clients, and we do this by consistently providing flexible, proactive and responsive services that they can rely on. The award also reflects our commitment to innovation and our pursuit to offer clients relevant, tech-savvy solutions aligned to their business goals. It's exciting and we love what we do!"

About Benamic

Benamic, founded in 2009 and based in Kilkenny, Ireland, are global leaders in promotion strategy, implementation, and management. They essentially simplify global business for multinational companies. With over 10 years' experience, they manage and execute a variety of campaigns globally, incorporating multiple languages, currencies and regulations and have partnered with iconic brands such as MSI, Dyson, Samsung, Cisco, and Canon

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

