BELKIN Laser Completes Enrollment of its GLAUrious Pivotal Trial for Glaucoma Laser Treatment in Seconds

YAVNE, Israel, May, 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BELKIN Laser , the Israel-based start-up bringing a fast, automated and non-invasive glaucoma laser treatment to market announced today that it has completed enrollment in its GLAUrious randomized controlled trial.

In this confirmatory, prospective, non-inferiority, observer masked RCT a total of 192 patients were randomized across two arms, SLT and DSLT. 6-month follow up for primary endpoint is expected in January of 2022 and 12-month follow up is expected in Q3 of 2022. The GLAUrious trial was supported with the prestigious EU Horizon 2020 grant.

With 140 million people suffering from glaucoma and ocular hypertension worldwide, demand for a first-line drop less treatment for glaucoma far exceeds the ability to treat all patients effectively or at all. Current medical treatments for glaucoma come with low adherence, side effects and thus are less attractive to the patient. SLT laser treatments currently available on the market are time-intensive, involve contact with the eye and require specialized skills. BELKIN's innovation solves all of these issues with an automated, gentle treatment which can be completed in seconds, making it a unique treatment solution for both patients and doctors.

"Our disruptive innovation has the potential to significantly expand the treatment options available to glaucoma patients today by providing an intuitive and time efficient treatment which is unparalleled in its ease of use." stated Daria Lemann Blumenthal, CEO and Co-founder of BELKIN Laser. VP, Clinical and Medical Affairs Yoram Solberg, M.D. Ph.D. added, "Conclusion of enrollment is a significant milestone, and we are pleased to see our clinical activities proceed as planned."

About BELKIN Laser:

BELKIN Laser, an Israeli clinical-stage medical device company, established in 2013 and is developing an intuitive, automated, fast glaucoma laser treatment, aimed at promoting accessibility to first-line drop-less glaucoma care by allowing any ophthalmologist and other eye care providers to treat many more patients in any location. Visit the BELKIN Laser website to learn more.

Related Links:

www.belkin-laser.com

BELKIN Laser LinkedIn

BELKIN Laser YouTube

For Press Images, please visit our Dropbox

Media Contact: Nancy LeBosquain, Director of Communications, Nancy@belkin-laser.com, 613-606-8003

SOURCE BELKIN Laser