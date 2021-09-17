Belkin introduces UltraGlass and Anti-Glare screen protectors for iPhone 13 models

Featuring 100% recyclable packaging materials as part of Belkin's commitment to reduce single-use plastic

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today introduces two screen protector offerings engineered and designed for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. The UltraGlass Screen Protector and Anti-Glare Screen Protector join Belkin's vast screen protection portfolio designed for iPhone.

As part of Belkin's recent commitment to reduce 25% single-use plastic by the end of 2025, the UltraGlass Screen Protector and Anti-Glare Screen Protector will debut brand new retail packaging made from 100% recycled plastic water bottles and forest certified (FSC) paper. In addition to its retail packaging, Belkin is also updating its in-store Screen Protection Applicator process, updating all screen protection envelopes to utilize kraft paper, plant-based plastic liners, and soy-based ink.

"We're proud to offer accessories for the latest iPhone 13 lineup, while also taking small but meaningful steps towards sustainable packaging and products," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin. "As a people-inspired company, we're committed to doing the work to be responsible stewards of the environment, and we look forward to creating more products that not only complement the latest technology, but also reduce our carbon footprint on the planet."

UltraGlass Screen Protector

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro feature a flat-edge design, that when coupled with the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass, offer amazing durability and drop performance. The Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector delivers German-engineered lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) glass for even more strength, flexibility and scratch resistance to protect iPhone 13 models. Chemically strengthened through a double-ion exchange process, UltraGlass is 2x stronger than tempered glass and provides best-in-class performance for added impact and scratch protection while maintaining a flawless touchscreen experience.

Anti-Glare Screen Protector

Belkin Anti-Glare Screen Protector delivers protection along with maximum visibility for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. By reducing harsh reflections from both sunlight and artificial lighting, it lets users view the bright and immersive Super Retina XDR display even in bright conditions. The Anti-Glare Screen Protector is engineered with enhanced protection, anti-scratch coating and ultra-thin design for a native touchscreen experience.

Pricing and Availability

UltraGlass Screen Protector is available to order today for $39.95 (US) at select Apple store locations worldwide and apple.com

(US) at select Apple store locations worldwide and apple.com Anti-Glare Screen Protector is available to order today for $19.95 (US) at select Apple store locations worldwide and apple.com

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio and smart home solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

