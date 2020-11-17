Belkin Announces BOOST↑CHARGE™ TrueFreedom PRO Wireless Charger

Designed and engineered in-house, the long-awaited, competitively-priced TrueFreedom PRO Wireless Charger offers full-surface charging, allowing consumers to simply place two Qi-enabled devices anywhere on the charging pad to receive 10W of fast wireless charging for each device at the same time. The TrueFreedom PRO houses 16 charging coils intelligently working together to provide consistent power to consumers' Qi-certified phones or earbuds anywhere on the pad's greater surface area, eliminating the need to perfectly align devices for effective charging.

"We've been delivering next generation technology since 1983 and participated in the conception of wireless charging," says Steve Malony, senior vice president, Belkin International. "As an early and active member in the World Power Consortium, we have been thoughtfully engineering this product for some time to ensure that it is powerful, elegant and simply works the way wireless charging was originally imagined."

Key features:

Qi-certified for safe, reliable wireless charging and seamless compatibility with all Qi-enabled devices from multiple manufacturers

True freedom of placement for effective and consistent charge anywhere on the pad's greater surface area

Fast charging up to 10W per device offering optimal charging for Apple*, Samsung and other devices simultaneously

Case compatible to charge through most lightweight cases up to 3mm in thickness

Sophisticatedly designed with silver chrome accents and leather-like finish to elevate space and complement any room décor

Two LED lights to indicate charging status

2-year Belkin warranty for added peace of mind

The BOOST↑CHARGE™ TrueFreedom PRO is available now from Belkin.com/uk and select retailers for £149.99 GBP.

Imagery can be found here.

*The BOOST↑CHARGE™ TrueFreedom PRO optimally charges the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

About Belkin

The Belkin brand is a market leader in accessories delivering power, protection, productivity and connectivity solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California, Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Store and Charge Go business solution, SOUNDFORM™ audio portfolio, BOOST↑CHARGE™ mobile power collection, and SCREENFORCE™ screen protection. Belkin products are sold in more than 50 countries around the world, connecting people to the technology they love whether they are at home, at work or on the go.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

© 2020 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1335498/Belkin_TrueFreedom.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804342/FIT_Belkin_Family_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Belkin International