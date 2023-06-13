Belgium's Keytrade Bank Selects Infosys Finacle Suite for Core Banking Transformation

BANGALORE, India, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), and Keytrade Bank, the first online bank in Belgium and part of Credit Mutuel Arkea, one of France's largest banking groups, today announced the bank's decision to select Infosys Finacle as the preferred partner for the modernization of its core banking system. The Infosys Finacle suite will replace Keytrade Bank's legacy platform and help the bank leapfrog its digital maturity, enabling it to innovate, operate, and engage with customers better.

This collaboration will streamline the bank's core banking ecosystem to enable greater efficiency, faster time to market for products, and state-of-the-art technology architecture, and ensure best experience for its customers. The bank will subscribe to the Infosys Finacle suite in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode on the Microsoft Azure public cloud.

Highlights

With the Finacle Core Banking Solution, Keytrade Bank will benefit from a secure, scalable, and composable solution to help speed up innovation and time to market for new initiatives

Keytrade Bank will be able to easily and independently compose and push a range of banking products to the market

Modernization will help the bank to significantly optimize operational efficiency by enhancing digitization and automation

The bank can also leverage Finacle's extensive open application programming interface (API) repository on cloud, acquiring the agility to integrate with ecosystem partners easily and seamlessly

The SaaS deployment will ensure higher availability and resilience powering the bank's core business and driving growth

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer & Global Head, Infosys Finacle, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Keytrade Bank in their digital transformation journey and look forward to its success. With Finacle, Keytrade Bank has a core banking solution that has proven itself around the world for accelerating innovation, driving automation and operational excellence, and helping deepen customer engagements. This collaboration marks yet another milestone in our expanding presence in Europe and underlines our commitment to helping European banks stay ahead in the digital age."

Thierry Ternier, CEO, Keytrade Bank, said, "As the sponsor of the project, I am a strong believer in the program because it will strengthen the foundations of our company and make us future-proof to tackle the challenges of a fast-moving environment. Our ultimate goal is to create value and satisfaction for our customers and employees. I am convinced that this program will be a major enabler in reaching those strategic goals. We have chosen Infosys Finacle as our partner for the program because of their worldwide expertise, implementation plan, and price offering."

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys Finacle