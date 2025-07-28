Beko Scales Up Climate Action with Green Electricity and Refurbishment

Commitment to be a net zero company by 2050 with ambitious 2030 targets including using 100% green electricity in all manufacturing facilities

ISTANBUL, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, a leader in home appliances, launched its 2024 Integrated Report, themed around scientist Carl Sagan's profound depiction of Earth as the "pale blue dot." The metaphor underscores our planet's fragility and our collective duty to "preserve and cherish the only home we've ever known."

In a world in flux—at a time when sustainability is losing priority in boardrooms—Beko remains steadfast. Its purpose is clear: to inspire sustainable living in every home. This purpose is backed by concrete actions, including a pathway to 100% green electricity by 2030 and a global refurbishment network that extended the life of over 114,000 appliances in 2024.

As a recognized sustainability leader, earning the highest score in its industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the sixth consecutive year[i], Beko remains resolved in its commitment to both people and planet. The company was recently ranked 17th among the world's most sustainable companies by TIME Magazine and Statista, topping in its industry and appearing on the list for the second time. These achievements highlight Beko's robust climate strategy, alongside its continued progress in ESG transparency, product efficiency, supply chain responsibility, and social inclusion.

The first of its kind from Beko, the integrated report aligns with the International Integrated Reporting Framework (IIRC), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Türkiye Sustainability Reporting Standards (TSRS), and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). It includes a double materiality assessment, evaluating both how sustainability issues affect Beko's business and how Beko's operations impact society and the environment, combining stakeholders' perspectives with internal analyses to drive tangible actions. This approach reflects the company's long-term strategy—affirming that sustainability is not solely a business priority but a shared global imperative.

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko, said: "Securing a net-zero future requires absolute focus and concrete action. We are committed to 100% green electricity in manufacturing by 2030 and have dramatically scaled our refurbishment programme. But that's only part of the story. We're continuously working to improve water and waste management, drive down emissions across our supply chain, and design products that do more with less. I'm very grateful for our teams and partners who champion these responsible practices, helping us build a greener, more circular economy. This report showcases how Beko embeds sustainability into every decision, from product design to operations and corporate governance, as we work to protect our 'pale blue dot'."

Celebrating 70 years of innovation, Beko continues to lead with purpose and consistency, keeping sustainability at its core:

Beko is on a path to Net Zero by 2050 , with bold interim targets including using 100% green electricity in all manufacturing facilities by 2030. The company's climate strategy addresses Scope 3 emissions—which account for 99% of its total footprint, with approximately 80% arising during product use phase.

, with bold interim targets including using in all manufacturing facilities by 2030. The company's climate strategy addresses Scope 3 emissions—which account for 99% of its total footprint, with approximately 80% arising during product use phase. Beko has rapidly scaled up its renewable energy investments , reaching a total installed capacity of 90.2 MWp—an almost 30-fold increase in just four years.

, reaching a total installed capacity of 90.2 MWp—an almost 30-fold increase in just four years. Beko's circular economy strategy is driving transformation across design, production, and end-of-life product use. Refurbishment is a core enabler of its product lifecycle model. In 2024, the company's global refurbishment network extended the life of 114,468 appliances. These efforts help customers reduce carbon footprints while extending product utility and reducing e-waste.

is driving transformation across design, production, and end-of-life product use. is a core enabler of its product lifecycle model. In 2024, the company's global refurbishment network extended the life of 114,468 appliances. These efforts help customers reduce carbon footprints while extending product utility and reducing e-waste. Beko has embedded sustainability into its leadership DNA by linking executive compensation indirectly to environmental performance. Targets for reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, along with supply chain sustainability integration, are included in the scorecards of key C-suite leaders.

As a member of and signatory to multiple global initiatives, Beko demonstrates its commitment to collaborative climate action. The integrated report is a call to action for stakeholders to unite in preserving Earth's sustainability. For a comprehensive view of Beko's initiatives, visit https://www.bekocorporate.com/.

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions—including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 29 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 18 February 2025) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

