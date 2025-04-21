Beko champions energy efficiency with EnergySpin technology this Earth Day

Celebrating Earth Day's 'Our Power, Our Planet' theme with technology that makes energy efficiency accessible in everyday life

ISTANBUL, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world unites behind the call for renewable energy under this year's Earth Day theme 'Our Power, Our Planet,' Beko, Europe's No.1 home appliance manufacturer, is reinforcing its commitment to energy efficiency with its innovative EnergySpin washing machine technology.

Akin Garzanli, Beko CMO Beko EnergySpin

Celebrated by over a billion people across nearly 200 countries every 22 April, Earth Day 2025 calls for a tripling of global renewable energy generation by 2030 – an ambitious goal that requires both systemic change and individual action. With home energy consumption playing a crucial role in this transition, energy-efficient appliances have become essential to a more sustainable future.

EnergySpin technology in Beko's washing machines represents a significant advancement in home energy efficiency, thanks to its innovative drum movement, achieving up to 35 percent energy savings* in comparison to the company's traditional washing machines in everyday wash programmes - not just in eco mode. By optimising energy use across all settings, EnergySpin ensures that sustainability is built into everyday routines, while maintaining washing performance and aspiring to a sustainable future.

Sustainable manufacturing

Beko's commitment to efficiency extends beyond its products to its manufacturing facilities. The company has dramatically increased its installed renewable energy capacity, reaching 90.2 MWp by the end of 2024- almost doubling its original 2030 target of 50 MWp. Beko's factories - powered by AI, machine learning, and IoT - are benchmarks for sustainable manufacturing and Industry 4.0. Following its plants in Romania and Eskişehir, Beko's Ankara Dishwasher Plant has also been recognised by the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network, for its leadership in advanced, sustainable manufacturing.

"Addressing global energy challenges requires every sector to be part of the solution," said Akın Garzanlı, CMO at Beko. "Sustainability is not only about developing energy-efficient products but also about producing them responsibly. By integrating AI and digitalisation into our production, we optimise resource use while reducing waste. At the same time, our technologies such as EnergySpin empower consumers to reduce energy consumption without requiring them to sacrifice performance or convenience."

As energy costs rise globally, Beko's energy-efficient appliances provide a practical solution - helping consumers find a way to reduce both their environmental footprint and their energy bills, making sustainability an easy choice.

Global recognition

Beko's leadership in clean energy and efficiency has been recognised internationally. With a score of 89/100, the company retained its top position in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (S&P CSA) in the household durables (DHP) sector for the sixth year in a row as of November 22nd, 2024. The company was also included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the eighth consecutive year in 2024. Additionally, Beko ranked first in the Real Leaders Top Impact Companies of 2025, underscoring its leadership in sustainable innovation.

With the rise of renewable energy technologies and increasing awareness of climate issues, energy-efficient home appliances offer a simple yet powerful way for consumers to take part in the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

* In addition to the Eco 40-60 program (declaration program) the energy consumption of Cottons, Synthetics, Xpress/Super Express, Delicates, Mix, Handwash, Wool, Darkcare, and Outdoor/Sports programs is up to 35% less compared to the Beko WTV 9636 XS0 washing machine, without compromising washing performance. EnergySpin is also available in Coldwash, 20°C, Drum Clean, and Downloaded programs.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions—including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668838/Beko_CMO_Akin_Garzanli.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668837/Beko_EnergySpin.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452759/Beko_Logo.jpg