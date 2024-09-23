Beijing, September 26: China Arbitration Summit 2024 & China MENA Arbitration Summit

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Arbitration Summit 2024 & China-MENA Arbitration Summit will be held on 26 September 2024 at China World Summit Wing, Beijing. The Summit is co-hosted by China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), International Federation of Commercial Arbitration Institutions (IFCAI), and All China Lawyers Association (ACLA).

Being the flagship event of the China Arbitration Week, the Summit is themed with "International Arbitration Transcending Eras", inviting arbitration and legal experts from across the world to share their views on frontier and topical issues in the new era, explore the future direction of international arbitration, and jointly develop the international arbitration that transcends eras. Concurrently with the Summit, the China-MENA Arbitration Summit will be held to further strengthen communication and cooperation in international commercial arbitration, and to promote collaboration in dispute resolution between China and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

The Summit will be a one-day event, with simultaneous interpretation of Chinese and English. The Summit will take the form of a hybrid event with global livestreaming, providing a communication platform for participants from home and abroad.

The summit was organized by Guangxi CA Panorama Group.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512668/Beijing_September_26_China_Arbitration_Summit_2024___China_MENA.jpg