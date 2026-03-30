Beijing secures major investment projects at Zhongguancun Forum

BEIJING, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from China Daily:

A total of 34 projects were signed on Wednesday at the Invest in Beijing Conference, with a record high contract amount of 61.99 billion yuan ($8.98 billion).

Participants in the Invest in Beijing Conference exchange views at the venue.

Spanning 13 industries such as science and technology services, new materials, and safety and emergency management, these projects will inject fresh momentum into Beijing's high-quality industrial development, local officials said.

A key part of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum, this year's conference welcomed about 600 important guests from around the world, including leaders of Fortune Global 500 companies, representatives of renowned investment institutions and senior officials of the capital city.

Yang Beibei, director of the Beijing Investment Promotion Bureau, showcased the city's business environment, innovation advantages and opportunities, expressing her expectations for investors worldwide.

Last year, a municipal investment promotion work team was formed, which collaborates with 30 departments and all districts to deliver full-chain services for projects to be launched in the city, Yang said.

Both municipal and district authorities have created a "corporate service package" to offer enterprises tailored measures and better support their development, she added.

Meanwhile, Gu Jinxu, deputy director of the Beijing Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, introduced the current state of Beijing's advanced and sophisticated industries and the measures designed to support them.

According to Gu, the city is set to roll out a new roadmap for such industries this year to boost their growth.

The new plan will establish a more targeted, efficient and practical industrial policy framework by stepping up efforts in two areas: "ensuring full-factor industrial support" and "achieving full-chain industrial integration", Gu said.

The conference also saw a signing ceremony for the investment projects of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei fund under the national venture capital guidance fund.

The signed projects, including four sub-funds and one direct investment project, are from strategic industries such as next-generation information technology, biomedicine and integrated circuits.

They dovetail with the industrial landscape and innovation demand of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and will thus foster its industrial growth and coordinated development, said local officials.

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