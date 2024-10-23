Behind the Scenes: Developers Tackling the AI Data Center Dilemma

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

USA News Group

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last few years, the market has witnessed a data-driven revolution, rapidly sparked by data-intensive applications like artificial intelligence. However, with the skyrocketing demand for data center capacity, so too is the strain on the electrical grid and a major hurdle slowing sustainability efforts. According to the World Economic Forum, data volumes are soaring, and the ICT sector needs to move to sustainably handle the surge. Behind the scenes are several developers working diligently to smooth out the transition into an AI-powered world, including new developments from Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), and Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL).

With the recent return of Kenneth L. Waggoner as CEO, Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is looking ahead to continue its momentum in addressing the growing demand for AI data centers by updating its plans for state-of-the-art facilities equipped with immersible AI supercomputer servers. Their current offering specifically targets several unmet needs in the rapidly growing AI and big data industry, while also addressing key sustainability and infrastructure concerns within their communities.

Avant aims to pioneer distributed submerged infrastructure solutions. Committed to innovation and sustainability, Avant utilizes high-performance immersible computer servers to tackle the complex challenges of the digital era with advanced solutions, while assuring the communities they operate in of their dedication to green energy facilities.

"It has been exciting to watch the Company's growth from a distance over the past year," said Waggoner upon his return to the helm of Avant. "The path ahead as an innovator in the artificial intelligence industry with our planned data center infrastructure solutions will continue to be my focus, but as a technology company, we plan to research additional opportunities to broaden Avant's pipeline. By broadening our development pipeline, Avant can continue to grow and expand its offerings to other industries, and with that we can deliver real shareholder value."

As the development of data centers accelerates, communities across the country are increasingly frustrated by the size and power demands of these large-scale projects. Avant aims to provide cost-effective, energy-efficient, high-density supercomputing solutions. Their innovative approach is tailored to meet the evolving needs of AI and big data while maintaining a strong commitment to eco-friendliness.

Avant's high-density cloud infrastructure is designed to meet the growing performance and storage needs of clients in SaaS, AI, machine learning, and big data across diverse industries. They plan to develop and construct numerous smaller data centers nationwide. Recognizing that data centers are major energy consumers—with a hyperscaler's data center using as much power as 80,000 households—Avant's strategic approach ensures efficient and scalable solutions.

Efficient cooling is a critical factor in a data center's profitability, accounting for approximately 40% of its energy consumption. To address this, Avant will leverage advanced cooling and energy efficiency technologies to reduce costs for clients and maintain energy efficiency.

As part of this initiative, Avant recently entered into a Binding Letter of Intent (BLOI) with Flow Wave, LLC (FW), a leading Florida-based firm specializing in immersible computer server technology. This agreement enables Avant to acquire up to 50 state-of-the-art immersible computer servers from FW in a significant transaction valued at $50 million.

For Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), a leading provider of cloud and AI networking solutions, there is new hardware on the way, including its newly launched Arista Etherlink AI platforms, and a collaboration with NVIDIA that delivers "holistic AI solutions".

Powered by the latest AI-optimized Arista EOS features, the Arista Etherlink AI portfolio can support AI cluster sizes from thousands to hundreds of thousands of XPUs. It utilizes highly efficient one- and two-tier network topologies that provide superior application performance compared to more complex multi-tier networks. Additionally, it offers advanced monitoring capabilities, including flow-level visibility.

One of the clients that's pleased with Arista's solutions, is Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), which was quoted in Arista's accompanying press release.

"Broadcom is a firm believer in the versatility, performance, and robustness of Ethernet, which makes it the technology of choice for AI workloads," said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. "By leveraging industry-leading Ethernet chips such as Tomahawk 5 and Jericho3-AI, Arista provides the ideal accelerator-agnostic solution for AI clusters of any shape or size, outperforming proprietary technologies and providing flexible options for fixed, modular, and distributed switching platforms."

With NVIDIA's help, Arista has demonstrated AI Data Centers that unify compute and network domains into a single managed AI entity, offering customers the ability to configure, manage, and monitor AI clusters uniformly. This advancement allows coordinated optimization of end-to-end QoS, reducing job completion times and providing a single point of control and visibility across the AI infrastructure.

"Arista aims to improve efficiency of communication between the discovered network and GPU topology to improve job completion times through coordinated orchestration, configuration, validation, and monitoring of NVIDIA accelerated compute, NVIDIA SuperNICs, and Arista network infrastructure," said John McCool, Chief Platform Officer for Arista Networks.

Global leader in semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) recently unveiled its flagship private cloud platform, dubbed VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). The latest advancements in VCF enable customers to accelerate infrastructure modernization, boost developer productivity, and enhance cyber resiliency and security, all while maintaining a low total cost of ownership.

"VMware Cloud Foundation is the industry's first private-cloud platform to offer the combined power of public and private clouds with unmatched operational simplicity and proven total cost of ownership value," said Paul Turner, Vice President of Products, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. "With our latest release, VCF is delivering on key requirements driven by customer input. The new VCF Import functionality will be a game changer in accelerating VCF adoption and improving time to value."

Bringing another option of industry-leading enterprise AI to even more users, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) recently announced new advancements to its Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake ML platforms. These new innovations and enhancements to Snowflake Cortex AI empower customers to develop AI-powered applications easily, efficiently, and reliably, ushering in the next wave of enterprise AI.

"Snowflake is at the epicenter of enterprise AI, putting easy, efficient, and trusted AI in the hands of every user so they can solve their most complex business challenges, without compromising on security or governance," said Baris Gultekin, Head of AI, Snowflake. "Our latest advancements to Snowflake Cortex AI remove the barriers to entry so all organizations can harness AI to build powerful AI applications at scale and unlock unique differentiation with their enterprise data in the AI Data Cloud."

Looking at a much bigger picture, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) recently announced its Exadata Exascale, which the company claims is the "World's Only Intelligent Data Architecture for the Cloud." Exadata Exascale is an intelligent data architecture for the cloud that provides extreme performance for all Oracle Database workloads, that includes AI vector processing, analytics, and transactions at any scale.

"Exadata Exascale is Exadata reimagined for a multi-tenant, hyper-elastic cloud and is the future architecture for all Oracle Database cloud services," said Kothanda Umamageswaran, senior vice president, Exadata and Scale-Out Technologies, Oracle. "By reducing infrastructure costs by up to 95 percent, Exadata Exascale makes it possible for small workloads and small businesses to leverage the benefits of Oracle Exadata for Oracle Databases in the cloud."

Exadata Exascale offers a revolutionary approach for customers using Exadata Cloud Infrastructure. It delivers an intelligent data architecture featuring virtualized, database-optimized infrastructure on shared compute and storage pools, allowing for hyper-elastic scaling and pay-per-use economics. This enables organizations of any size to leverage the industry-leading Exadata database platform to accelerate innovation across all data workloads, starting at just hundreds of dollars per month.

Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.