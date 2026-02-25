Beguile Introduces "Golden Kiss" -- A Radiant New Fragrance Celebrating Romance, Warmth and Confidence

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beguile, the luxury fragrance house, announces the launch of Golden Kiss Eau de Parfum, a radiant floral fruity musk fragrance designed to embody intimacy, confidence and modern femininity.

Manufactured in the United Arab Emirates and available internationally, Golden Kiss reinforces Beguile's commitment to premium craftsmanship and globally competitive fragrance development.

Beguile

Golden Kiss opens bright and captivating, unfolding with a sparkling blend of fruits and soft spice before revealing an elegant floral heart. As it settles, the fragrance evolves into a warm, sensual base that lingers on the skin, creating a refined yet addictive signature.

"Golden Kiss was created to feel effortless yet unforgettable," said Ihuoma, Founder of Beguile. "It begins luminous and expressive, then transitions into a soft, intimate warmth. It is designed for individuals who appreciate beauty, softness and quiet power."

Golden Kiss Eau de Parfum

A radiant floral fruity musk fragrance that melts onto the skin with warmth and depth.

Top Notes:

Bergamot, Pink Pepper, Blackcurrant, Apple

Middle Notes:

Rose, Jasmine, Violet, Raspberry

Base Notes:

Musk, Patchouli, Vanilla, Amber, Sandalwood

The composition delivers a seamless evolution from fresh vibrancy to a smooth, long-lasting dry-down, offering versatility for both daytime sophistication and evening elegance.

Product Details

Size: 100ML Eau de Parfum

United Kingdom: £50

Nigeria: ₦80,000

Canada: $85.00 CAD

Availability: Golden Kiss Eau de Parfum (100ML) is available for purchase online across Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Ingredients (INCI): Alcohol Denat., Fragrance (Parfum), Water (Aqua/Eau), Alpha-Isomethylionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Citral.

Golden Kiss represents a strategic expansion of Beguile's fragrance portfolio, strengthening the brand's presence within the accessible luxury segment while maintaining its core values of quality, longevity and refined scent storytelling.

ABOUT Beguile

Founded in Nigeria, Beguile is a luxury fragrance brand dedicated to crafting distinctive, long-lasting perfumes that merge emotional expression with modern sophistication. Manufactured in the UAE and distributed internationally, the brand continues to expand its global footprint through innovation, premium ingredients and accessible elegance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917533/Beguile.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917534/Beguile_Logo.jpg