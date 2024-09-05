Beer Market to Reach $873.0 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 2.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The beer market is driven by increasing consumer interest in craft and premium beers, rising disposable incomes, innovation in flavors and brewing techniques, and expanding distribution channels.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Beer Market by Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt and Others), Category (Popular-priced, Premium and Super Premium), and Packaging (Glass, Bottle, Can and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the beer market was valued at $650.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $873.0 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the beer market is fueled by growing consumer interest in craft and premium beers has driven demand for diverse flavors and unique brewing styles. Rising disposable incomes and a shift towards premiumization allow consumers to explore higher-quality beer options. Innovation in brewing techniques, such as the development of new flavors and styles, attracts adventurous drinkers and enhances market appeal. The increasing availability of beer through expanded distribution channels, including online platforms and specialty stores, improves accessibility. Additionally, changing social trends and a greater emphasis on social experiences have contributed to increased beer consumption. The combination of these factors fuels the continued growth and dynamism of the global beer market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $650.2 Billion Market Size in 2034 $873.0 Billion CAGR 2.7 % No. of Pages in Report 306 Segments Covered Type, Category, Packaging and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for low-alcohol and alcohol-free beer Increase in number of breweries and microbreweries Growth in craft beer industry Opportunities Increase in demand for premium and specialty beers Growth in popularity of craft and artisanal beers Restraints Health concerns related to alcohol consumption

Segment Highlights

The demand for lager is driven by several factors. Lager is the most dominant segment in the beer market due to its broad appeal and widespread acceptance. Its clean, crisp taste and relatively mild flavor profile make it accessible to a wide range of consumers, including those new to craft beers. Lagers are typically brewed using bottom-fermenting yeast at cooler temperatures, which results in a smooth, refreshing beer that pairs well with various foods. This versatility contributes to its popularity across different cultures and regions. Additionally, lagers are often marketed by major beer producers, ensuring strong brand recognition and extensive distribution networks.

The demand for premium is influenced by multiple factors. Increasing consumer disposable incomes and a growing preference for high-quality products have driven demand for premium beers, which offer superior ingredients and unique brewing techniques. Premium beers often feature distinctive flavors, craftmanship, and higher alcohol content, appealing to consumers seeking a more refined and diverse drinking experience. The rise of the craft beer movement has also influenced this trend, as craft brewers emphasize quality and innovation, contributing to the growth of the premium segment.

The glass bottles dominated the packaging segment. Glass bottles dominate the beer market due to their superior qualities that align with consumer preferences and product requirements. Glass is perceived as a premium packaging material, offering a traditional and high-quality image that enhances the perceived value of the beer. It effectively preserves the beer's taste, carbonation, and freshness, preventing contamination and ensuring product integrity. The clarity of glass bottles also allows consumers to visually assess the beer's color and quality, which is important for many beer enthusiasts.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific region dominates the beer market due to its large and growing consumer base, significant economic development, and evolving drinking habits. Countries like China, Japan, and India have substantial populations with increasing disposable incomes, leading to higher beer consumption. The rise of the middle class and urbanization in these countries also contributes to greater demand for diverse and premium beer options. Additionally, the region has seen a shift in consumer preferences towards a broader range of beer styles, including craft and premium beers, driven by changing tastes and globalization. Major beer producers and local breweries have expanded their presence in Asia-Pacific, investing in production facilities and distribution networks to cater to this growing market.

Players: -

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited

Carlsberg Group

Diageo PLC

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc.

Heineken Holding NV.

Squatters Pubs and Craft Beers

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

United Breweries Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global beer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In February 2023 , In April 2023 , BIRA 91 introduced two new limited-edition beers, the 022 Session Ale and 011 Gully Pilsner as well as customized merchandise paid homage to the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capital cricket teams.

, In , BIRA 91 introduced two new limited-edition beers, the 022 Session Ale and 011 Gully Pilsner as well as customized merchandise paid homage to the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capital cricket teams. In June 2023 , Heineken made strategic adjustments to cater to changing market dynamics in Vietnam . This included enhancing local production capabilities and introducing new product lines to meet the evolving preferences of Vietnamese consumers.

