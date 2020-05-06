BeaverFit Announces Acquisition of Mobile Fitness Equipment

Global outdoor and military fitness manufacturer acquires consumer product line for mobile fitness training expansion capabilities

RENO, Nevada, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BeaverFit, a leading manufacturer of military outdoor fitness equipment and container gyms acquired Mobile Fitness Equipment (MFE), one of America's leading providers of mobile fitness training equipment for consumers on April 15, 2020. This acquisition secures BeaverFit's position as the global leader in outdoor and mobile fitness training equipment for both commercial and consumer audiences. The consolidation of these innovative and proprietary products will accelerate BeaverFit's strategy to bring its revolutionary products and capabilities to the commercial, personal training and home-user markets.

"This acquisition marks an exciting step for BeaverFit as a global brand, as we expand into new marketplaces, offering world-class equipment," said Tom Beaver, BeaverFit's co-founder. "It has been our mission, from the very beginning, to build equipment that serves a training goal in the most effective way possible. Because of this, we are delighted to have acquired a provider that operates under a similar ethos."

BeaverFit leads all aspects of the design and manufacturing of unique fitness equipment, tactical-operational tools, and turnkey training facilities designed and distributed as solutions for global military forces, first responders, fortune 100 corporations, major fitness clubs, universities, schools, sports teams and others.

"We've had our eye on Mobile Fitness for years because of their innovative designs and passion to support personal trainers and fitness industry professionals," said Alex Roodhouse, BeaverFit's co-founder. "We already support U.S. and NATO military forces with outdoor training equipment ranging from container gyms to rappel towers and shoot houses. By adding Mobile Fitness to our portfolio, we're able to bring the same focus and innovation to the non-military marketplace."

Mobile Fitness has almost a decade of experience creating outdoor training products such as their TrailerFit™ and HitchFit™ products that are made for mobile fitness training. The Mobile Fitness team will integrate seamlessly into BeaverFit's new Mobile Solutions Category, with Mobile Fitness' Founder and CEO Greg Monaco joining BeaverFit as the new Mobile Solutions Category Manager focusing on commercial fitness locations, personal trainers and home gym users.

"Mobile Fitness launched with the mission of delivering fitness to communities, sports teams and institutions with advanced mobile training solutions," said Monaco. "Combining our mobile personal training equipment products with BeaverFit's line creates new opportunities and expanding possibilities in the commercial, fitness professional and consumer markets. Our tools will give them the competitive advantages they need to take their outdoor training to the next level."

After April 15, 2020, Mobile Fitness ceased all business to the marketplace including the discontinuation of the brand. BeaverFit acquired all Mobile Fitness' product lines as well as key employees to support the continuation of the product line.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Greg and Mobile Fitness to our team," said Mike Taylor, BeaverFit's co-founder. "Their focus on product mobility and enabling training in outdoor and public spaces is uniquely important, especially during these times of social distancing and the closure of communal gym spaces. It's never been more important to be able to train safely outside than it is today."

