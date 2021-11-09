Beautification of Green Spaces Creating Growth Opportunities in the Lawn Mowers Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past years, lawn mowers have supported people in their landscaping duties. Companies are looking for alternative sources of fuel for mowers to reduce air and noise pollution. Thereby, the battery powered lawn mower are developed with the incorporation of robotics and mobile application based in the global gardening tools market. Vendors of garden equipment are improving their production using technologically innovative and sophisticated machinery and the elimination of the same running costs. Arizton's reports covering overall insights of several growth factors, new technologies, trends, and competitive landscape to grow your business. Arizton is developing more insightful and customized related report to boost your business easily. The garden tools market reports are high on demand due to its quality of information. Get more trendy reports on garden tools market.

1. Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020−2025

Global commercial lawn mower market size to is expected to reach USD 12.97 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The companies in the commercial lawn mower market are incorporating mobile application to create advanced lawn mowers in the global market. Connecting products help businesses to expand into innovative fields of operation and offer completely new services to their clients. The rise in tourism industry is accelerating the growth of the beautification of garden thereby, fueling the demand for lawn mowers worldwide. The key vendors are emphasizing to become full-service suppliers of landscaping, while providing a wide variety of products and solutions to preserve clean commercial spaces. Many companies such as Husqvarna Group are bringing equipment such as robotic lawn mowers to the next level by allowing their next generation of robotic lawn mowers with connected technology and services.

Nowadays companies are offering lawn mowers insurance, which is essential for suppliers of commercial lawn care services. It gives the brand credibility and tells clients that the company is a responsible enterprise that takes client satisfaction seriously. Manufacturers offer extensive discounts, promotions, unique services, and zero percent financing options to improve brand consideration and boost sales in the global commercial lawn mower market. Canada's lawn mowers market is increasing at a rapid rate due to product innovation, and purchases for upgrades and replacements. The ongoing trend of rental services are gaining high traction in the global garden equipment market. The rising demand for gardening equipment is expected to fuel incredibly in the coming years.

2. U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020−2025

U.S. commercial lawn mower market size to reach USD 4.44 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period. In the US, increase in green spaces and green roofs are driving the demand for creative lawn mowers. In the recent years, consumers are looking for cordless lawn mowers compare to corded garden equipment. For instance, John Deere, is shifting to a platform-based model to create new experiences for the customer and allow vendors and landscapers to collect data from their operations. The US is one of the users of the IoT technology owing to the factor that it is technologically developed. The US accounts for the largest share in the market due to the affinity for green spaces and a large community of landscapers, which in turn, will accelerate the demand for commercial lawn mower in the country.

Many businesses in the US, such as Davis Mowing Company, rely on factors such as reducing operational costs. Businesses opt for inexpensive options such as propane mowers, with their future savings, despite the constant rise in gas prices. Top vendors such as Husqvarna and MTD Products are expanding their product portfolio to attract the maximum number of consumers in the US market. APAC-based vendors are expected to go for a US launch of their products offering in the lawn mowers market during the forecast period. Amazon. com, eBay, RobotShop, MowDirect, and other regional players are contributing to the growth and revenues in the US commercial lawn mower market.

3. Robotic Lawn Mowers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Robotic lawn mower market size growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. With the robotic lawn mower market being highly time-sensitive, distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to improve the speed to market. Robotic lawnmowers can leverage the benefits of machine learning to achieve greater efficiency, enhance product quality, and optimize workflows. The incorporation of robotic technologies is intensifying the competition among the players. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. The European robotic lawn mower market is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025. Countries are expected to increase their investment in the development of luxury product owing to fact of rise in demand for these products in the garden tool industry.

