Beactica Therapeutics to present breakthrough in YAP-TEAD programme at the Hippo Pathway Drug Development Summit 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beactica Therapeutics AB, the Swedish precision oncology company, today announced that its YAP-TEAD programme has been selected for an oral presentation at the 2nd Hippo Pathway Targeted Drug Development Summit 2023. The conference will take place on May 23-35, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr Peter Brandt, Head of Chemistry, will present a talk entitled Specific Degraders of TEADs Based on Interface 3 Binding on Thursday May 25, 2023, at 2:00 – 2:30 PM in the Boston Park Plaza.

The presentation will showcase a breakthrough in the development of novel cell-active targeted degraders of TEAD, with therapeutic potential against multiple types of life-threatening cancers. The degraders developed are based on previously generated proprietary inhibitors of the YAP–TEAD protein–protein interaction. These have now been developed into bifunctional compounds with the additional ability to induce selective degradation of TEAD through the proteasome, the cell's own waste disposal system. The achievement provides a strong validation of the capabilities Beactica has built for targeted protein degradation. Compared to traditional inhibitors, targeted protein degraders have the potential to achieve a more potent and durable therapeutic effect.

The Hippo Pathway Targeted Drug Development Summit is the first and only industry-led forum, uniting a community focused on progressing functional understanding, and realizing the potential of the Hippo signaling pathway to enhance the discovery, translation and clinical development of safe and effective drugs in oncology, regenerative medicine and beyond.

About YAP–TEAD

YAP1 (Yes-associated protein 1) is a coactivator that together with TEAD 1–4 (TEA Domain) transcription factors play key roles in the Hippo signalling pathway that regulate cell proliferation, apoptosis, and stemness. Dysregulation of the Hippo pathway and subsequent activation of TEAD has been reported in a wide range of cancers such as squamous cell carcinoma, head and neck, gynaecological, and gastrointestinal cancers. The first clinical proof-of-concept for drugging the Hippo–YAP–TEAD pathway was recently achieved with the TEAD inhibitor VT3989, which was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2023.

About Beactica Therapeutics

Beactica Therapeutics AB is a privately held precision oncology company committed to the fight against cancer. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics with a focus to treat genetically defined cancers with significant unmet medical need. Beactica's approach is centered around targeting synthetically lethal disease proteins with allosteric modulators and targeted protein degraders. Beactica deliver value to patients and shareholders by advancing its programmes to clinical proof of concept. For more information, please visit www.beactica.com.

