Beacon Technology Market Size Worth USD 35.15 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 44.1%: Emergen Research

- The increasing IoT penetration and growing government initiatives to improve the retail industry are driving the demand for the market.

- Market Size – USD 2.10 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 44.1%, Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of advanced operational technology in several industries.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Beacon Technology Market is forecast to be worth USD 35.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The beacon technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing penetration of the Internet of Things technology, increasing investments in proximity marketing, and rising demand for sensor-based devices in different industries. The growth in organized retail stores provides the players functioning in the beacon technology market with sufficient growth prospects. With the support of government-organized retail outlets are growing substantially, such as supermarkets, department stores, and hypermarkets, which is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.

The high configuration costs and security problems are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/233

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2020 , Estimote Inc. has implemented its technical expertise to create a new device named "Proof of Health," specially designed to reduce the COVID-19 spread. The company introduced a unique variety of wearables that can improve employees' safety for those who need to be co-located in a workplace environment, while measures of social distance and physical isolation are in place.

, Estimote Inc. has implemented its technical expertise to create a new device named "Proof of Health," specially designed to reduce the COVID-19 spread. The company introduced a unique variety of wearables that can improve employees' safety for those who need to be co-located in a workplace environment, while measures of social distance and physical isolation are in place. Owing to the increasing implementation of cloud-enabled low-energy Bluetooth networks, the high cost of network systems, and the complicated implementation & maintenance of such networks, the cloud segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of approximately 44.5% in the forecast duration.

Leading to AltBeacon's significant advantages, such as various vendor IDs and beacon codes, the AltBeacon segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

Due to the rising popularity of Wi-Fi due to its advantages such as interconnectivity, improved customer privacy, and enhanced proximity detection, the Wi-Fi segment accounts for the largest market in the beacon technology market over the forecast period.

Due to its several advantages, such as improving customer experience by providing interactive guides, sharing multi-language information and tips, and special offers, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Due to the presence of supermarket giants such as Walmart, Kroger, and Tesco in the region, North America held the largest market throughout the forecast timeframe. With the increasing government support to strengthen the retail business, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow substantially.

held the largest market throughout the forecast timeframe. With the increasing government support to strengthen the retail business, the region is anticipated to grow substantially. Key participants include Apple Inc., Sensorberg GmbH, Gimbal, Inc., Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., KS Technologies, LLC, Radius Networks Inc., Kontakt.io, Swirl Networks, Inc., and Estimote Inc., among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/beacon-technology-market

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Beacon Technology Market on the basis of deployment, platform, technology end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud



On-premises

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eddystone



iBeacon



AltBeacon

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wi-Fi



Bluetooth Low Energy



Ultrasound



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare



Real-estate



Aviation



Banking



Hotels



Retail



Education



Others

Order Now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/233

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Medical Lighting Technologies Market By Product Type, By Application (Intensive care units (ICU), Operating room/surgical suites, Examination rooms, Others), By Technology (Incandescent and Halogen, Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Fluorescent lighting technologies, and Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Airborne LiDAR Market By Type (Bathymetric, Topographic), By Platform (UAVs, Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft), By Component (Cameras, Lasers, Micro-electromechanical Systems, Inertial Navigation Systems, GPS/GNSS), By Application, By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Solar LED Street Lighting Market By Product (Grid Connected, Standalone), By Component (Solar Cell, Light Pole, LED Lamps), By End-Use (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Silicon Photonics Devices Market By Product (Optical Cables, Multiplexers, Optical Transceivers), By Devices (Photo Detector, Optical Waveguide, Optical Modulator), By Application (IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Defense, Consumer Electronics), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Read full Press Release at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-beacon-technology-market

SOURCE Emergen Research