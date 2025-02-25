BE WTR and Rosewood Abu Dhabi partner to launch Abu Dhabi's first circular, automatic, water bottling plant at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BE WTR, the Swiss-born sustainable water brand, has partnered with Rosewood Abu Dhabi, to launch Abu Dhabi's first fully circular water bottling facility, marking a major step forward in sustainable hospitality for the UAE.

BE WTR BiG 1500

The launch event, which took place at Majlis by Pierre Hermé in Rosewood Abu Dhabi, brought together key government officials, industry leaders and sustainability advocates. Mike Hecker, CEO & Founder of BE WTR, and Remus Palimaru, Managing Director of Rosewood Abu Dhabi, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, unveiling the BiG 1500, a fully automated, state of the art glass bottling designed to support a zero-waste, plastic-free future, saving more than 1,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

In the keynote speech, Mike Hecker, CEO & Founder of BE WTR stated: " We are very proud to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first circular bottling plant. It is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. Our BiG 1500 system, capable of producing up to 1,500 bottles of locally sourced, filtered water per hour, ensures that guests receive the highest quality still or sparkling water while significantly reducing environmental impact. This technology embodies our vision for a zero-waste, plastic-free future in the hospitality industry."

Azamat Kokov, Group CFO & Head of GCC at BE WTR said: "By launching this plant with Rosewood Abu Dhabi, we are proving that high-end hospitality and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. In a country committed to ambitious sustainability goals, this initiative redefines how luxury hotels source and serve water, benefiting both guests and the planet."

Located within Rosewood Abu Dhabi, the facility will provide locally sourced still and sparkling water to Rosewood Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island, eliminating the carbon footprint associated with transporting bottled water over long distances. The move directly supports the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategy and its push toward a circular economy.

Remus Palimaru, Managing Director of Rosewood Abu Dhabi: "At Rosewood Abu Dhabi, we are proud to collaborate with BE WTR on this groundbreaking initiative. The implementation of the BiG 1500 bottling system reflects our deep commitment to sustainability and our ongoing efforts to reduce our environmental footprint. By providing our guests with premium, sustainably sourced water, we enhance their experience while supporting our goal of promoting responsible practices and preserving the environment for future generations."

The newly installed BE WTR BiG 1500, purifies, filters and bottles local water at a speed of 1500 bottles per hour with no human contact, ensuring the highest hygiene and quality standards. Serving both F&B outlets as well as in rooms and banqueting its impact includes:

Eliminating 1.5 million single-use plastic bottles annually

Saving over 1,000 tons of CO2 per year by reducing transportation emissions

Providing reusable glass bottles that can be refilled more than 300 times

Showing Rosewood stewardship on sustainability and guest experience

BE WTR's commitment to sustainability is recognized globally, with the company aligning with nine of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and being B Corp certified. Currently BE WTR has 20 bottling plants and the brand's bottling lines operate on a zero-plastic, zero-waste, carbon-neutral model, reshaping how water is served in luxury environments and top restaurants

For more information about the BE WTR brand visit www.bewtr.com.

About BE WTR

BE WTR is the new, premium water brand revolutionizing the international market with great taste and patented technologies. As the obvious water choice for prominent clients within luxury hospitality and high gastronomy, it comes naturally that BE WTR is the water partner of Bocuse D'or, the most prestigious gastronomic competition in the world. BE WTR is certified B Corp, member of 1% for the Planet and supports 9 of the 17 UN SDGs.

BE WTR's BiG bottling lines reflect a strong commitment to sustainability, offering zero-plastic, zero-waste, and minimal transportation. These innovative, circular and robotic solutions for still and sparkling water pioneer a shift in how water is consumed and distributed. BE WTR AQTiV range elevates water taste through Swiss patented innovations and with strong international growth BE WTR is the preferred water brand for leading restaurants, hotels, offices, and private homes across Switzerland, France, UAE, Singapore, China and Canada with several new markets to be launched in 2025. BE WTR has won both "Best Technology Innovation" and "Best Dispense Innovation" at The Global Zenith Award. In 2023 BE WTR was awarded the Red Dot "Best Product Design".

For more information, visit www.bewtr.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627243/BE_WTR_BiG_1500.jpg