BE OPEN Reginal Art competition establishes partnerships for the Western Africa stage

LUGANO, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The regional competition for emerging artists BE OPEN Regional Art, developed by Elena Baturina's humanitarian think-tank BE OPEN, is proud to announce partnerships established for the Western African region.

BE OPEN Regional Art finishes the 2025 programme by continuing to select those artists whose art best represents their regional, cultural and ethnic identities to feature them in the BE OPEN Art gallery and offer support and greater visibility. The 12th stage of the programme is covering Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

In regard to the Western African competition, BE OPEN Regional Art met kind support from such organisations as the African Heritage Centre, the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), the Association Arts Burkina and the National Gallery of Art (Abuja).

The African Heritage Centre is a Canada-based non-profit organisation set up with the mission to celebrate and amplify the beauty, depth, and richness of African cultures and traditions. The Centre hosts events, curate digital exhibitions, support artists and creatives, and offer educational resources that highlight the beauty and strength of African heritage.

The Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) is Nigeria's foremost professional organization dedicated to supporting and elevating the field of visual arts. Their mission is to celebrate Nigerian visual art and foster an inclusive community that connects local artists, cultural enthusiasts, and advocates, and nurtures creativity, professional growth, and cultural pride.

The Association Arts Burkina is an association of Burkina Faso artists that aims to promote Burkinabé art and culture in all of its facets, both regionally and internationally. It accumulates and represents original works created by Burkinabé artists.

The National Gallery of Art in Abuja is the apex gallery that oversees the activities of all galleries in Nigeria, both government- owned and private ones. The National Gallery of Art was established to serve as the repository of Nigeria's creative spirit and to promote modern Nigerian art locally and globally.

BE OPEN expresses deep gratitude to these organisation for their ongoing support of local artists, and their help with reaching out to the young talents in the region.