BE OPEN Announces the Winner of #BEOPENUrbanGreen Online Challenge to promote greener and more sustainable urban life

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENUrbanGreen, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

This challenge has been one in the series of open calls inspired by the UN's SDG Programme, a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

This time we asked you to share your vision of a more sustainable, nature-friendly urban environment by joining #BEOPENUrbanGreen Instagram open call for visual responses.

Green environment within the urban context has positive impact on people's health and contributes greatly to our quality of life. Plants in the city provide welcoming shade, improve air quality, absorb CO2 and heavy metals and serve as a climate moderator.

BE OPEN praises everyone who sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram with the #BEOPENurbangreen hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them. BE OPEN Community members have selected the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users.

Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Raju Ghosh, a Dubai based textile retail buyer, for the visual of architecture intertwined in complete harmony with the beauty of plants.

Once again, we thank and applause all the creatives around the globe who take part in our challenges.

