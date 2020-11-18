BDSwiss Expands Its Product Offering with 1000+ CFDs on ETFs and DMA Stocks

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial services Group BDSwiss has recently announced the expansion of its product offering with the launch of more than a thousand new CFDs including 80 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and over 900 leading stocks with direct market access (DMA).

Available exclusively on BDSwiss' newly launched InvestPLUS account, the extensive new ETF and DMA stocks product range delivers financial professionals access to innovative and low-cost investment products at some of the most competitive conditions in the industry. BDSwiss' InvestPLUS account is currently available only under certain jurisdictions, while investors can trade over a thousand new CFDs on the world's most advanced MetaTrader platform - the MT5.

InvestPLUS Account Benefits Include:

Wide range of over 1000 stocks and ETFs at direct market access

The option to apply long-term strategies and hold open positions with no Expiry

Low trading costs with ultra-low commissions from 0.1%

Up to 1:5 leverage and stock dividends paid on long positions

Slashing Trading Costs with DMA

Unlike CFDs on Stocks, which are not directly hedged in the underlying physical market, with CFDs on DMA Stocks, market participants are able to trade directly on the live prices of hundreds of brands including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft. Featuring some of the lowest commissions in the markets, BDSwiss' impressive new DMA stock range also enables traders to benefit from dividends paid on their long-term positions.

Addressing Traders' Need for Diversified Portfolios

Commonly used to hedge and diversify, ETFs are ideal for traders looking to speculate on market sectors as a whole rather than in individual stocks. Looking at data from Statista.com, investor appetite for ETFs has grown substantially in the last two decades, with the current global value of ETF assets listed on all stock exchanges standing at around $6.2 trillion compared to only $204 billion in 2013. Addressing this increasing demand, BDSwiss' latest ETF rollout on its InvestPLUS account gives investors the opportunity to gain enhanced exposure to a diverse spectrum of markets and manage a diversified portfolio on a single platform.

BDSwiss Chief Marketing Officer, Drosoula Hadjisavva has commented on the recent launch: "Extending our product range with over a thousand new CFDs on leading company stocks and ETFs from the world's biggest stock exchanges including NYSE, Nasdaq and Frankfurt Stock Exchange just to name few, was one of our key milestones this year. Every new product we offer is driven by current market trends, investor demand and our unrelenting efforts to become a one-stop broker, offering the best possible customer experience.

Our newly-launched InvestPLUS account features some of our most competitive trading conditions yet, including dividend payouts and direct market access. Moving forward, we will continue to expand our CFD offering on the MT5, which has the potential to accommodate high-volume trading on more asset classes and allow greater diversification and flexibility when it comes to trading and investing."

Investing in new technologies and products, tailored to the needs of the company and its clients, is the primary differentiator of BDSwiss, which has consistently followed a strictly client-centric approach. The company has committed to continue optimising its trading and investing environment with more competitive product launches, unique investment opportunities and premium trading services.

About BDSwiss Group : BDSwiss is a leading financial group of companies, offering Forex and CFD investment services to more than a million clients worldwide. Since its inception back in 2012, BDSwiss has been providing top-class products, a wide range of platforms, competitive pricing and fast execution on more than 250 underlying CFD instruments. BDSwiss Group complies with a strict regulatory framework and operates its services on a global scale under different entities. With over 200 personnel, BDSwiss Group maintains operating offices in Europe and Asia.

