BDSwiss becomes online trading partner of the MercedesCup

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services provider BDSwiss is proud to announce an agreement to sponsor the MercedesCup, an ATP tour series tennis tournament. Also known as the Stuttgart Open, the event will be held between 7-13 June 2021, with BDSwiss present as a gold sponsor and exclusive online trading partner.

The sponsorship was agreed with tournament organiser E|motion Group to establish BDSwiss' presence at the event for the next two years and brings online trading to the ATP tour. The MercedesCup will take place at the Tennis Club Weissenhofin tennis complex in Stuttgart, Germany, with 28 players competing for the singles title and 16 pairs contesting the doubles crown.

Partnering for the first time, BDSwiss and the MercedesCup are two entities committed to technical expertise with a passion for performance. The sponsorship supports the organisers to host professional tennis tournaments as well as promoting grassroots sports initiatives as part of its operations.

The sponsorship agreement means BDSwiss will become an exclusive online trading partner of the MercedesCup until 2022, with the ability to immerse itself in the tournament's media activities and setting up a commercial presence in the VIP area. Additionally, the BDSwiss brand will benefit from media coverage from over 20 countries and an audience of over 1 million, broadcast free of charge via satellite, cable, IPTV, web and mobile by ServusTV Germany .

Alexander Oelfke, Chief Executive Officer of BDSwiss commented: "Sponsoring a pro tennis tournament such as the MercedesCup for the next two years highlights our commitment to collaborate with leading sporting events and organisations.

"We want to associate ourselves with ATP tour tennis because the athletes participating in next month's event are all at the top of their game and embody the same principles we do: professionalism, precision and a passion for performance."

Mr Oelfke added: "Sponsoring this event is a superb opportunity for us to present online trading and the BDSwiss brand to millions of people around the world. Just like top athletes, traders require discipline and great timing to be successful – that's exactly the message we want to get across to everyone considering online trading for the first time."

The first edition of the MercedesCup was held in Stuttgart in 1898, with Mercedes-Benz becoming the event's title sponsor in 1979. As a ranking ATP tour event, the MercedesCup sports an illustrious hall of former champions, including Roger Federer in 2018 and Rafael Nadal in 2015.

Commenting on the partnership, managing director of E|motion Germany & Spain, Simon Schleich said: "We are very pleased and proud to welcome BDSwiss as Gold Partner of the MercedesCup, complementing for the first time ever an online trading company to our great lineup of leading companies and brands. The trust given by BDSwiss for the next two years confirms the great fit of target-group consisting of enthusiastic tennis fans with attractive socio-demographics for financial services companies."

Despite this year's MercedesCup being played behind closed doors, several prominent stars have already confirmed their attendance, including Australia's number one Nick Kyrgios, Germany's top star Alexander Zverev and Italian prodigy Jannik Sinner.

About BDSwiss

BDSwiss is a leading financial group of companies offering Foreign Exchange and Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading services in more than 187 countries and serving more than 1.5 million registered users.

BDSwiss provides trading services to a global audience through four user-friendly trading platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, BDSwiss Web Trader and the BDSwiss trading app, available via Google Play and the Apple App Store .

BDSwiss Holding Ltd. is authorised and licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) since 2013.

