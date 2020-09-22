BDI statement on the final debate in parliament on a British Internal Market Bill: "Another piece of bad news for companies on both sides of the English Channel"

BERLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With respect to the final debate in parliament on a British Internal Market Bill, BDI Director General Joachim Lang says: "Another piece of bad news for companies on both sides of the English Channel"

"The Internal Market Bill is another piece of bad news for companies on both sides of the English Channel. It is right that the EU is making unambiguously clear that the British Internal Market Bill must not violate the agreements under international law in the Withdrawal Agreement. Without a change of heart in London , the route to an agreement on the future relationship is blocked.

, the route to an agreement on the future relationship is blocked. A trade agreement can only be reached with a functioning border regime on the island of Ireland. Anything else would constitute an attack on the EU Internal Market. The Internal Market, the domestic market for our industrial sector, will only function with a border regime.

German industry supports the negotiating position of the EU. A future agreement without clear rules for fair competition is unacceptable. The negotiating partners must now reach an outcome by the end of October. The United Kingdom is risking huge damage to its business sector and its employees."

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organisation of German industry and industry-related services. It speaks for 40 trade associations and more than 100,000 enterprises with around 8 million employees. Membership is voluntary.

