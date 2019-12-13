BDI Reaction to Election Results in the UK: The Political Fog in London Is Clearing

BERLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the election results in the UK, BDI Director General Joachim Lang comments: "The political fog in London is clearing."

"No company in Germany wants Brexit. Nevertheless, our companies breathe a sigh of relief that, finally, a mandate for the acceptance of the exit agreement exists. Our companies now must expect to leave by 31 January.

to focus solely on accepting the withdrawal agreement. What is also needed is a clear course in Westminster regarding guidance on the future relationship. "With acceptance of the withdrawal agreement there is no turning back. Neither the EU nor the UK can therefore deviate from the deadlines for the transitional phase. By 2020 or 2022 at the latest, the negotiations on the future relationship must be completed. Even if the schedule is ambitious, the German economy calls for a solution. Unfortunately, a hard Brexit is by no means off the table. Without a solution there is the threat of a hard Brexit at a later date."

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organisation of German industry and industry-related services. It speaks for 39 trade associations and more than 100,000 enterprises with around 8 million employees in Germany and 3.5 million employees in other countries. Membership is voluntary.

