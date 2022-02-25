BDaaS (Big Data as A Service) Market Size To Reach $ 101 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 27.4% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Global Big Data as a service (BDaaS) Market accounted for USD 11.3 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 101 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Read Market Research Report "Big Data as A Service (BDaaS) Market by Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), by Solution (Hadoop-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service, and Data Analytics-as-a-Service), by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Business, and Large Enterprise), by End Use (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028."

Big data as a service (BDaaS) is an information or statistical tool which through the analysis of extensive data provides insights to the organization in order for it to gain competitive advantage. This is provided by an outside provider to the organization. This helps the organization to ease up its resources as it handles unstructured data which is mostly generated on a regular basis. It often works upon a cloud storage service so that both the organization as well as the outside provider may have access to the information.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 as it had impacted other industries, has had a fair share of effect on big data as a service (BDaaS) market as well. Since the pandemic induced lockdowns everywhere, many industries were shut or not operational for a significant period of time. Thus, the demand for big data as a service (BDaaS) went down globally. The sectors which were opened up as essential services did not bring in the growth for the market which was required. Though, as the operations of industries were remote, its requirement for big data as a service (BDaaS) market was witnessed.

Growth Factors:

As big data continues to expand in various organizations, big data as a service (BDaaS) market will witness a significant growth. Also, the need for structured data in various organizations is driving the growth of big data as a service (BDaaS) market. Due to the pandemic the need for the adoption of cloud services and elements related to it have also grown. Thus, facilitating the boost of big data as a service (BDaaS) market. To obtain a competitive advantage, the organizations must understand and use insights that have been gained from the large information sets. All these advantages offered by the BDaaS are adding up to its surge in the demand across several sectors and are boosting the growth of the global market.

Presence of Big Players in The Region Support North American Dominance:

With the largest share, North America was a leading regional market for big data as a service (BDaaS) in 2020 followed by Asia Pacific. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region for the big data as a service (BDaaS) market. The presence of a large number of big data vendors in the region is expected to boost the market. The openness of the organizations to adopt new technologies such as advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things, and cloud services acts as a catalyst for the growth. The Asia pacific region is also expected to grow over a period of time. Countries such as India, Japan, China, among others are driving the growth of the market in the region. The growth of SMEs and the retail sector which have adopted big data as a service (BDaaS) will grow even more in the coming years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2019 USD 11.3 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 100 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 27.4% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP), IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Teradata Corporation, Google, Accenture, among others.

The Global Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market is segmented as follows::

Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market : By Deployment Outlook (2021-2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market : By Component Outlook (2021-2028)

Solutions

Services

Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market : By Solution Outlook (2021-2028)

Hadoop-as-a-Service

Data-as-a-Service

Data Analytics-as-a-Service

Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market : By Enterprise Size Outlook (2021-2028)

Small and Medium-sized Business

Large Enterprise

Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market: By End Use Outlook (2021-2028)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc

Teradata Corporation

Google

Accenture

Others.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

