BDA Promotes Sales Leader to Managing Director, EMEA

Stuart Shepherd Appointed to Drive Business Growth and Operational Alignment Across the Region

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates , LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot, NBC, and Mercedes-Benz, today announced the promotion of Stuart Shepherd to Managing Director, EMEA. Previously serving as Sales Director in EMEA, Stuart will take on expanded responsibilities with a focus on aligning BDA's regional operations, enhancing supply chain efficiencies, and driving strategic growth across EMEA. Stuart's appointment builds upon BDA's recent European acquisitions including imp|gruppe and The Great Branding Company , and reinforces the company's commitment to clients throughout the region including FIFA, Manchester United, Arsenal, and the French Football Federation.

Stuart brings 27 years of leadership experience in the sales and merchandising industry to BDA. He has deep expertise managing key customer and supplier relationships, and a proven track record of delivering high-impact promotional strategies. Stuart began his career in law, and went onto a nearly two-decade tenure managing and directing sales teams at a merchandise distributor. As BDA continues to expand its global footprint, Stuart will be instrumental in guiding global sourcing to ensure clients can develop and scale strategic merchandise initiatives in a cost-effective manner.

"We have full confidence that Stuart's expanded leadership role will enable BDA to continue to set the standard for the most innovative branded merchandise across EMEA," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and co-founder of BDA. "Stuart's operational know-how and vast network of supplier and partner relationships will support both internal teams and clients in driving measurable business growth. We're grateful to have Stuart at the helm of EMEA operations!"

"What truly sets BDA apart is the collaborative spirit we bring to both our team and our client relationships. We are partners in every sense of the word," said Stuart Shepherd. "From day one, we act as an extension of our client teams, providing a full-suite of merchandising solutions that enable brands to meaningfully connect with target audiences. I look forward to building on this foundation and ensuring clients across EMEA benefit from the very best in global supply chain management and industry-leading branded merchandise expertise."

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is a global Merchandise Agency™ providing customized marketing, branded merchandise, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for iconic sports organizations, entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. With over 40 years of experience, BDA brings brands closer to their customers by providing highly engaging promotional products and branded merchandise experiences. Renowned clients across automotive, sports, technology, entertainment, medical, fitness, and beverage industries rely on BDA to activate, inspire, and promote their events, employees, and brands. BDA is the largest, independently owned branded merchandise agency with operations in over 50 locations worldwide. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com .

