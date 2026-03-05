BD Advances Iliac Artery Treatment Across the European Union

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has obtained CE Marking for the Revello™ Vascular Covered Stent, a next-generation endovascular solution for the treatment of atherosclerotic lesions in the common and external iliac arteries. This advancement arrives at a pivotal moment, as lower‑extremity peripheral artery disease (PAD), which iliac artery disease is a key component—drives a substantial disability burden across the EU's aging population.1,2 The Revello™ Vascular Covered Stent is designed to combine the flexibility of a nitinol self-expanding stent with the radial resistive force tailored for the iliac arteries.

The Revello™ Vascular Covered Stent is a next-generation endovascular solution for the treatment of atherosclerotic lesions in the common and external iliac arteries.

"The CE Marking of the Revello™ Stent is a significant advancement towards helping physicians treating complex iliac artery disease," said Rima Alameddine, worldwide president, BD Interventional – Peripheral Intervention. "The Revello™ Vascular Covered Stent was built to raise the standard of iliac artery revascularization, expand the growing BD peripheral vascular portfolio and reinforce the company's commitment to delivering clinically relevant innovation for physicians treating complex PAD across EU and EEA countries."

The Revello™ Stent is a self-expanding stent with an ultrathin expanded polytetrafluoroethylene covering, designed to help keep iliac arteries open while conforming to vessel anatomy. This is supported by its compliant stent ends that are designed to help reduce the risk of trauma to healthy vessel segments. For placement accuracy, the stent features tantalum radiopaque markers, enabling clear visualization under fluoroscopy—even in challenging anatomy.

The Revello™ Stent is delivered via a tri-axial delivery system designed for controlled deployment and accurate placement. The system includes an atraumatic tip for smooth insertion, a stability sheath for smooth and precise delivery, and a thumbwheel that provides intuitive control and precise adjustments during deployment. Available in a wide range of sizes, the Revello™ Stent offers more diameters on a lower profile platform compared to self-expanding iliac artery stents in the European market, which can help reduce the risk of access site complications.3 Multiple catheter length options further support procedural versatility.

EU Availability

Following receipt of the CE Mark, the Revello™ Stent was introduced at the LINC 2026 congress in Germany, where physicians discussed its potential impact on iliac interventions.

Physician and Angiologist, Dr. Michael Lichtenberg highlighted the ongoing AGILITY clinical trial, which is evaluating the device's performance in patients with PAD. This trial is a prospective, multi-center study led by global principal investigator, Dr. Sean Lyden, chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, and Dr. Lichtenberg, European principal investigator.

"With the Revello™ Stent, we have a very good new option for the treatment of iliac arteries," said Dr. Lichtenberg. "It stands out for its high radial force and low profile. The triaxial delivery system allows for very easy and precise placement."

The Revello™ Stent will be launched in CE-mark-accepting countries across Europe. In the United States, it is an investigational device limited by U.S. law to investigational use only.

___________________ 1 Houghton JSM, Saratzis AN, Sayers RD, Haunton VJ. New horizons in peripheral artery disease. Age Ageing. 2024;53(6). doi:10.1093/ageing/afae114

2 Xu YY, Zeng XX, Tu WJ. Editorial: Pathophysiology, treatment and rehabilitation of atherosclerosis related diseases in the geriatric population. Front Med. 2024;11. doi:10.3389/fmed.2024.1358769

3 Cacuci AC, Krankenberg H, Thieme M, et al. Access site complications of peripheral endovascular procedures: A large, prospective registry on predictors and consequences. J Endovasc Ther. 2025;28(5):451‑463. doi:10.1177/15266028211025044

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ , X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson .

Contacts:

Media Investors Matt Marcus VP, Public Relations Matt.Marcus@bd.com Shawn Bevec SVP, Investor Relations Investor_Relations@bd.com

BD, the BD Logo, Advancing the world of health and Revello are trademarks of Becton, Dickinson and Company or its affiliates. © 2026 BD. All Rights Reserved. BD-169821

CE

2797

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926506/Revello_Stent_BD.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479210/BD_Logo.jpg