BC.GAME Secures Dual Licenses in Kenya, Strengthening Compliance and Expanding Its African Footprint

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global iGaming brand BC.GAME has announced that its local entity, Blockdance Africa Limited, has been granted both a Public Gaming Licence and a Bookmakers Off-the-Course Licence by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) of Kenya. The approvals officially authorize BC.GAME to operate under Kenya's regulatory framework.

Regulatory Confidence in a Growing Market

Kenya is one of Africa's most vibrant gaming hubs, driven by a young population, rapid smartphone adoption, and a deep-rooted passion for sports. Over the past few years, the BCLB has raised industry standards by increasing license fees, tightening advertising guidelines, and introducing stronger financial safeguards to protect players and ensure accountability.

Earning dual approvals in this environment reflects BC.GAME's ability to meet strict regulatory benchmarks. It also underscores the company's long-term vision of building a stable and responsible gaming presence in Africa.

Expanding in Africa with Local Engagement

With these licenses, BC.GAME can now operate legally in Kenya while also contributing to the growth of the country's regulated digital economy. The move signals not just compliance, but also a deeper commitment to offering localized entertainment experiences that resonate with Kenyan players.

"Kenya has always been at the heart of Africa's gaming culture," a BC.GAME spokesperson noted. "We're excited to bring our platform to the community here, and we look forward to engaging with local sports, technology, and cultural initiatives as part of our journey."

Proactive Compliance as a Global Strategy

The Kenyan approval fits into BC.GAME's broader global compliance roadmap, where the company continues to secure licenses in key jurisdictions around the world. By proactively aligning with evolving regulations, BC.GAME ensures that its platform remains safe, transparent, and trustworthy for both players and regulators.

With these new licenses valid through 2026, BC.GAME is well-positioned to deepen relationships with stakeholders in Africa, while reinforcing its reputation as a responsible and forward-looking operator worldwide.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a community-driven iGaming platform that offers a wide mix of sports betting, online gaming, and Web3 entertainment. Guided by its brand spirit "Stay Untamed", BC.GAME blends innovation with regulatory responsibility to deliver fair, secure, and engaging experiences for millions of players across the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755191/image_5031113_22463798.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685837/BC_GAME_Logo.jpg