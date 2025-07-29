BC.GAME Esports Signs CS2 Superstar s1mple to Strengthen Global Ambitions

Crypto igaming platform accelerates its push into esports with the signing of one of Counter-Strike's all-time greats

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has officially announced the signing of Ukrainian superstar Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev in a long-term deal. He joins BC.GAME Esports as a core member of its CS2 roster, marking a major step in the platform's expansion into top-tier competitive gaming.

The signing highlights BC.GAME's continued investment in esports and its ambition to connect the worlds of decentralized gaming and elite competition.

Power Move in the CS2 Arena

BC.GAME Esports has already made waves by claiming the CCT Season 2 EU Series title and securing a top-14 position in the region. The addition of s1mple — widely considered the most dominant player in Counter-Strike history — is expected to propel the team into top-tier events like IEM and BLAST.

With over 20 MVP medals, a Major title, and more than a decade of top-level performance, s1mple brings not just skill, but global visibility and credibility to the BC.GAME brand.

BC.GAME spokesperson:

"s1mple represents extreme focus and the spirit of pushing boundaries — qualities that perfectly align with our mission to merge esports and decentralized entertainment."

s1mple said:

"This isn't just a signing — it's the start of a new chapter. I'm excited for what's ahead."

A Long-Term Vision for Esports

BC.GAME continues to build a long-term esports ecosystem, with plans to grow its roster, deepen its tournament presence, and cement its role at the intersection of crypto and competitive gaming.

For BC.GAME, signing s1mple is just the beginning. Over the past few months, the platform has quietly built multiple CS2 divisions, with players spread across Eastern Europe, Brazil, and even Asia.

BC.GAME is already planning to launch its own esports brand system and is even exploring partnerships with established esports management teams to develop a more professional operating model. From betting platforms to the esports arena, BC.GAME clearly isn't here to play around—it wants to establish a firm foothold and become the next-generation traffic powerhouse.

About s1mple

Widely regarded as the greatest CS player of all time, s1mple is a Major champion and 20+ time MVP award winner with a legendary competitive career.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a leading Web3 entertainment platform that blends crypto payments with on-chain gaming experiences. With its native token $BC and a strong focus on provably fair gameplay, BC.GAME is redefining how players interact with casinos, sports betting, and now—esports.

