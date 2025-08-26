BC.GAME Appointed as Main Sponsor of Kwara United FC, Key NPFL Contender

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global iGaming company BC.GAME has announced that it will serve as the Main Sponsor of Kwara United FC for the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. The agreement marks a significant step in BC.GAME's engagement with African sports while supporting one of Nigeria's most competitive football clubs.

Kwara United FC is a professional football club based in Ilorin, Nigeria. Founded in 1997, the team competes in the Nigeria Premier Football League, the top division of Nigerian football, after securing promotion from the Nigeria National League in 2017. The club plays its home matches at the Kwara State Stadium, which has a capacity of 18,000.

BC.GAME is a global online gaming platform offering sports betting, casino games, and Web3-based entertainment. With millions of users worldwide, the company operates with a community-driven approach and is guided by its philosophy "Stay Untamed." BC.GAME places emphasis on fair play, compliance, and responsible growth as it expands across international markets.

As part of the sponsorship, BC.GAME's logo will feature on Kwara United's home and away kits, within the stadium, and across the club's media platforms for the 2025/26 season. The agreement runs for one year, with the possibility of extension subject to future discussions.

The sponsorship comes at a time when BC.GAME is strengthening its activities across Africa, including the recent attainment of regulatory licenses in Kenya. This reflects the company's broader strategy of combining sporting partnerships with responsible and compliant growth in key markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757869/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685837/5476825/BC_GAME_Logo.jpg