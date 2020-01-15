BCAP invests in Turkish rideshare company Scotty

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCAP Partners ("BCAP"), a global investment management and advisory firm, announced today that it has completed an investment into Turkish ridesharing company Scotty Technologies Inc. ("Scotty") on January 10, 2020.

"This transaction is the first investment under our newly developed Launchpad initiative. There is great potential in Turkey, and Scotty is primed to become a market leader with its game-changing business model and innovative technology. BCAP will continue to expand its venture capital business as we see an abundance of opportunities to add value in the European start-up space, in situations where liquidity is limited, and risk-adjusted valuations are attractive," states Robin Yan, a Partner at BCAP.

"This partnership is a very important step for Scotty on its way to becoming the super-app of Turkey. BCAP's sector expertise in logistics and transportation will help us with our plans. We believe BCAP's investment will help us reach our goals faster and accelerate our growth in a profitable way," states Tarkan Anlar, CEO of Scotty.

ABOUT BCAP PARTNERS

BCAP Holdings Limited ("BCAP") is a global investment and advisory platform that operates out of London, New York, Hong Kong, and Seoul. BCAP Launchpad provides value-add capital to scale early-stage founder driven businesses. BCAP's management team includes partners with strong track records in the transportation, logistics, and related financial services industries. For more information and contact details please visit www.bcap.london.

ABOUT SCOTTY

Scotty Technologies Inc. ("Scotty") is a 3-year-old start-up based in Istanbul, Turkey and currently offers ridesharing and courier services. Scotty plans to be the first super-app of Turkey with its disruptive technologies and business model. The company plans to continue its promising growth and reach profitability in the near future. For more information and contact details please visit https://www.scotty.app/

