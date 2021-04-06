BCA Research Launches Counterpoint Strategy to Provide Investment Insights Unconnected to the Business Cycle

New strategy provides actionable recommendations counterpoint to conventional wisdom

MONTREAL, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA Research, the world's leading provider of independent global macro research, today announces the launch of its new product, BCA Research Counterpoint Strategy. The product uses thematic, fundamental and fractal analysis to provide investment recommendations that are counterpoint to conventional wisdom. It will appeal especially to contrarian investors, long-term thematic investors, and short-term traders requiring a high frequency of new trading ideas.

The Counterpoint strategy is unique among the strategies that BCA Research offers, with three key differentiators: First, Counterpoint is not directly tied to the macroeconomic landscape or business cycle; second, it is not focused on asset allocation or absolute returns; third, it is not constrained to specific topics or themes, rather it will introduce wide-ranging global themes. Early report examples delve into the ascent of blockchain, the impact of AI, the death of fossil fuels, and the post-pandemic labor market.

Counterpoint is led by Dhaval Joshi, Chief Strategist of Counterpoint at BCA Research, who brings a holistic background in investment research to this new product. Previously, Joshi held the role of BCA Research's Chief Strategist, European Investment Strategy.

"BCA Research is renowned for truly unconstrained, out-of-the-box, independent thinking, with a proven track record of calling the markets right," said Joshi. "The fractal analysis framework is proprietary and solidifies our status as a leader in this type of research. We are thrilled to see investors use these insights to navigate the historic market trends as we recover from the pandemic."

Before joining BCA Research, Joshi held positions as Chief Strategist at RAB Capital, and Global Strategist at Société Générale, where he received the Extel award for best new pan-European analyst in 2000. He spent the 1990s as an Investment Manager at JP Morgan Fleming where he managed $1 billion of global mandates, specializing in applied behavioral finance.

BCA Research Counterpoint provides regular weekly reports on investment opportunities that are unconnected to the business cycle. Once per quarter, the strategy publishes special reports that include both in-depth and brief pieces on timely opportunities and risks. Finally, the product will offer investors special alerts. These are brief, actionable updates focusing on fast-moving market changes, which provide clients with relevant market developments.

As Joshi takes on the novel Counterpoint Strategy, Mathieu Savary has taken over the helm of BCA Research's European Investment Strategy. Savary brings a wealth of experience from his previous role leading The Bank Credit Analyst and Daily Insights. He will focus on European macro-economics and policy makers, country and sector-level analysis and investment recommendations with a cyclical and strategic long-term horizon.

More information about BCA Research's Counterpoint Strategy can be found on the website here: https://www.bcaresearch.com/macro-research-services/counterpoint

About BCA Research

BCA Research is the leading independent provider of global investment research. Since 1949, BCA's mission has been to support its clients in making better investment decisions through the delivery of leading-edge analysis and forecasts of all the major asset classes and economies, as well as educating, informing and stimulating discussion through clear and thought-provoking research. BCA provides its services to investment professionals and multi-national corporations across six continents through a wide range of products, services and meetings. The firm maintains a head office in Montreal, with local offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Sydney, Cape Town and Sao Paulo.

