BC Platforms Provides Complete Data Management Solution for Debiopharm's Oncology Development Portfolio

ZURICH and BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a world leader in genomic data management and analytics, today announced that it has formed a collaboration with Debiopharm, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, to deliver a complete clinical and genomic data management solution to support its innovative oncology pipeline, including investigational product programs for Debio 0123 (Selective WEE1 inhibitor), diagnostic molecular screening for Debio 1347 (FGFR inhibitor) and clinical exploratory results for Debio 1143 (IAP[1] inhibitor). Debiopharm's business development initiatives include data from all molecule type proteins, peptides, small molecules.

BC Platforms' solution will enable Debiopharm to carry out the consolidation and harmonisation of data, both within Debiopharm internally and also in the future with external clinical research organizations. The goal of the collaboration is to make use of previously untapped data that may hold interesting findings, especially when combined and harmonized. In doing so, the company expects to provide greater insights into Debiopharm's development pipeline in order to support specific therapeutic strategies and add value to potential partnering discussions.

BC Platforms technology will enable Debiopharm to browse through vast amounts of anonymous clinical research data and to automize previously manual tasks, increasing the data output value to ultimately provide benefits to patients. BC Platforms will also deliver novel software solutions for clinical and multi-omics data research including its data visualisation dashboard, ontology browser and auto-curator.

René van den Bersselaar, CIO at Debiopharm International commented on the partnership, "We are very confident in BC Platforms' ability to manage and integrate vast amounts of clinical and genomic data in a manner that will provide valuable insights to support our development programs, particular in the area of oncology. This program is essential in our company when it comes to developing and managing data for our new transformational therapeutic assets."

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, said, "We are delighted to be supporting Debiopharm with the management of their clinical and genomic research data. Debiopharm has been extremely visionary in its approach to digital health in research and data management and we look forward to supporting them in building additional value for their customers and patients."

Debiopharm Innovation Fund was a lead investor in BC Platforms $10 million series B financing in May 2017.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

About Debiopharm

Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally. Visit us www.debiopharm.com.

