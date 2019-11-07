BC Platforms Opens New Entity in Singapore to Spearhead its Asia Pacific Strategy and Hosts Launch Event in Precision Medicine

ZURICH and BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions, today announced that has established a Singapore-based entity in order to spearhead its activities in the Asia Pacific region, including China.

To mark the occasion, BC Platforms is jointly hosting a launch event with the Finnish Government (Business Finland) and IQVIA on 13th November focusing on Precision Medicine. The event will be attended by leading authorities in genomics including Professor Tai E Shyong, Director, Centre for Precision Health, National University Health System, Singapore, and Dr Kathleen Barnes, Head of Biomedical Informatics and Personalized Medicine in University of Colorado, and takes place at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

BC Platforms' investment plans include establishing a team of experts in a Singapore-based entity covering regional sales, customer service and R&D functions. The company is already collaborating with IntERPreT, a not-for profit, pre-competitive, engagement initiative for industry players to help develop Singapore´s national personalised medicine program.

BC Platforms' Asia strategy includes a strong precision medicine focus both in the actual healthcare operations as well as in genomics related research. Genomics is becoming a mainstream solution for improved clinical decision making. In parallel BC Platforms goal is to build cohort studies representing Asia's rich multi-ethnicity that is of interest from a medical perspective; partnering with key institutions in the local ecosystem is essential in establishing world leading genomic data management and interpretation infrastructure.

Nino da Silva, EVP Asia, commented: "We are excited to establish a presence in Singapore, the gateway to Asia, which is the fastest growing market within Precision Medicine. The rising middle class in this region has greater expectations for more effective, personalised medicines and we have been impressed by the strong governmental commitment to facilitate genomics related research and innovation using genomic and clinical data. Singapore provides a very vibrant and business friendly environment for us where we can recruit talent and grow our business."

For local media interested in attending the event, please contact: belinda.yeoh@bcplatforms.com.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, Vancouver and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

