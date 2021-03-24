"This is a great opportunity for fans of the series and aspiring writers to see Jed reveal some of his writing secrets behind the new series, as it unfolds. We hope it is an enjoyable insight into the creative processes behind this acclaimed BBC programme." - John Yorke, Founder and Head of BBC Writer's Academy.

The first video is available to view now, following the broadcast of the first episode of Line of Duty. Further videos will be released at 10pm every Sunday to coincide with the broadcast of each new episode. The content series is free to view on a special BBC Maestro "Between the Lines" webpage and BBC Maestro's social channels.

The first video is available to view now. Subsequent videos will be launched every Sunday at 10pm until the series ends on Sunday 2nd May.

bbcmaestro.com/betweenthelines

BBC Maestro, which operates in partnership with BBC Studios (the commercial arm of the BBC) offers courses that will match people's interests and personal aspirations with artists, teachers and mentors who are the very best at their craft. It is a place to learn and be inspired in the creative arts. The Maestri involved are the most passionate in their field and their courses will not just be lessons but life changing experiences that will inspire a new generation of creatives to realise their own potential.

BBC Studios, a global content company with bold British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, its activities span content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries across both its own productions, and programmes and formats made by high-quality UK independents. Award-winning British programmes made by the business are internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, with brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear, Doctor Who and Bluey. BBC Studios has offices in 22 markets globally, including ten production bases in the UK and production bases or partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The company, which ordinarily makes around 2500 hours of content a year for both the BBC and third parties including Apple, Amazon and China Mobile, is a champion for British creativity around the world. It is also a committed partner for the UK's independent sector through a mix of equity partnerships, content investment and international distribution for programme titles. To the BBC, BBC Studios contributes both cash dividends and funds for programme-making, supporting the licence fee and enhancing programmes for UK audiences.

