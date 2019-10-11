Bayer G4A Partners With Wellthy Therapeutics

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellthy Therapeutics, South Asia's leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company today announced its partnership with Bayer (BAYN: DE) through its G4A partnership initiative. Wellthy Therapeutics stands out as one from over 750 digital health companies spread over 65 countries, and the only South Asian company to be part of the Berlin cohort.

As part of the partnership, the German lifesciences group's G4A team will be working closely with Wellthy Therapeutics to improve the latter's product, regulatory and commercialization capabilities while exploring areas of collaboration.

Bayer's G4A team is present in over 34 countries, working towards enabling positive disruption in the digital health and care industry, through new business opportunities and partnerships with Bayer. Bayer recognizes Digital Therapeutics (DTx) as an important category of health care, delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions built with high quality software programs to prevent, manage, or treat specific chronic conditions.

Speaking on the partnership, Eugene Borukhovich, Global Head of Bayer G4A Digital Health, said, "Advancements in digital therapeutics over the last few years has been enabling an integrated health approach for and with the patients. We, at Bayer G4A, have been specifically tracking Wellthy Therapeutics for some time, and are particularly delighted to have them onboard. We look forward to supporting the advancement of their patient centric, outcomes focused approach to care, and explore opportunities to collaborate."

Speaking on the partnership, Abhishek Shah, CEO & Co-Founder, Wellthy Therapeutics, said, "Wellthy Therapeutics is on a mission to inspire and enable millions of patients to prevent or manage their chronic condition. We are humbled and excited to begin this journey with Bayer, to improve our product, strengthen our company and develop go to market solutions that accelerate our journey to bring digital therapeutics to patients worldwide."

For more details, visit: http://bit.ly/2paMik0

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009175/Wellthy_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.wellthy.care



SOURCE Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd