Bay Street Advisors Announces Global Expansion and Diversity Task Force

New Moves Mark Financial Recruiter's Growth, Commitment to Action

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Street Advisors, a leading advisory and executive recruiting firm specializing in financial services, is pleased to announce the opening of its London, UK office, the firm's first location outside the U.S. The office will be led by industry veteran John Rumsey, who will serve as Managing Director.

The move comes at a time when Bay Street is strategically growing its business and looking to better serve its growing international client base with a local presence in the UK and Europe. In his new role, Mr. Rumsey will coordinate all Bay Street Advisors' global mandates across the region and practices.

"All Bay Street clients and mandates that our teams execute have global needs, and we are in an era where every project requires us to source and integrate global talent solutions accordingly," said Larry Baum, CEO of Bay Street Advisors. "Opening a London office is a natural part of Bay Street's ongoing growth strategy. We are very excited to further build out our footprint internationally and add one of the most highly respected teams in human capital solutions in the asset management industry." Bay Street added Patricia Muller as the Head of the Asset Management Practice earlier in the year and has been building out that team.

In addition, Bay Street has expanded its cross-disciplinary diversity task force to optimize diversity outcomes across the talent search process at all levels. The initiative will feature a board comprised of firm leadership from a variety of industries, specialties and job functions. The effort will be led by Muller, a prominent figure in financial services and capital markets diversity initiatives. "Diversity has been a hot topic in the financial services industry for a long time, but we have reached a tipping point," Muller said. "It's time to move from talk to action."

As is the case with so many industries, the global pandemic has caused major disruptions for companies, job seekers, and executive recruiters alike," Muller added. "Bay Street is positioned ideally to serve clients and candidates when the market inevitably recovers with our recent talent additions, launching of a London office and longstanding commitment to diversity."

About Bay Street Advisors, LLC

Bay Street Advisors is a leading executive search and consultancy firm specializing in the financial services industry. Founded in 2009, the firm is an independent and privately held partnership that is composed of seasoned professionals from the investment banking, asset management, executive search, financial technology and strategic consulting industries. Bay Street Advisors' brand mission is to provide premium executive search services to a select group of clients which includes asset management firms, global investment banks, financial advisory firms, private equity investors, hedge funds, and insurance companies, among others. Core to Bay Street Advisors' mission is an industry-leading Research Department dedicated to developing best in class market intelligence. This model has resulted in the highest standards in delivery of human capital solutions. For more information, please visit www.baystreetadvisorsllc.com.

Media Contact:

Marta Kolodziej-Dec

646.278.4341

MKD@baystreetadvisorsllc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099036/Bay_Street_Advisors_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bay Street Advisors