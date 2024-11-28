SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) is set to exhibit its latest innovations, products, and services at outdoor areas A.20-B.32, as well as indoor halls W3.100-W3.811 at bauma CHINA 2024, which takes place from November 26 to 29 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

bauma CHINA 2024: XCMG Leads Industry Development with Intelligent, Digital, and Green Solutions and Products

Themed Smart XCMG Empowers Solid Future, XCMG's exhibition at bauma CHINA 2024 will be its largest in scale, with the largest number of new products, most cutting-edge technologies and complete solutions to date since the group first represented China's construction machinery industry at the bauma exhibition in Germany in 1992.

The 12,000-square-meter outdoor exhibition of XCMG accentuates intelligent manufacturing and green sustainability. Centered for seven key application scenarios, it's presenting 110 construction equipment models coming from nine major categories, including earthmoving, mining and lifting, as well as 73 core component products. The equipment products feature the new mountain green VI painting that also fully reflects XCMG's firm determination and concrete actions in promoting green development of the industry.

XCMG's centerpiece exhibits highlight an array of new releases that gathered wide attention at bauma CHINA 2024, including:

the world's largest tonnage pure electric loader XC9108-EV,

the world's first pure electric mining grader GR350EP,

the latest model of the high-end G2 series XCT100G5-1HEV hybrid crane,

the world's first hybrid mining excavator XE650GK HEV,

the world's tonnage pure electric intelligent horizontal directional drilling rig XZE16000, the pure electric straight arm aerial work platform XGS52ACK-Li that has refreshed the maximum working height,

and the industry's first 300V platform compact telescopic boom forklift XT2506E, along with the new generation pure electric reach stacker XCS4531E5.

In addition to innovative products, XCMG is also lining up scenario-oriented intelligent solutions for open-pit mining, unmanned intelligent road construction, unmanned warehouse and logistics operations and more, through which the visitors can see how construction machinery has gradually evolved from a simple tool into a smart decision-making system.

As the equipment manufacturing industry is at the key turning point of transformation and upgrading, XCMG is committed to taking the lead in exploring practices to achieve breakthroughs.

At bauma CHINA 2024, XCMG introduces new campaigns, including the XCMG TrueCare global service brand and Plan WIN-win public welfare and environmental protection initiative, joining hands with global partners to achieve mutual wins with better products and services. The company also announces a lifetime warranty policy for batteries used in electric construction machinery and commercial vehicles, highlighting XCMG's commitment and confidence in its green transformation.

"XCMG eagerly anticipates collaborating with global partners to share opportunities, foster cooperation, and promote prosperity," commented Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Machinery. "By supporting the creation of new quality productivity, we aim to make significant contributions to the high-quality development of the global equipment manufacturing industry and to the building of a better world."

At the exhibition, XCMG entered into a series of agreements with global construction partners, including the New Energy Construction Equipment Manufacturing Project in the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park.

Additionally, XCMG has joined forces with Guo Fan Studio to create an equipment-themed exhibition for the film "The Wandering Earth 2," using XCMG machinery to recreate authentic scenes from the movie. XCMG unveiled the China Film Industrial Equipment Joint Innovation Lab and a new intelligent cockpit that embodies the concept of smart interaction, along with a new generation of industrial design, offering users an unprecedented high-end intelligent interaction experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569274/IMAGE.jpg