Battle Infinity Lists on LBank Exchange Today - IBAT to the Moon

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Battle Infi nity, the fantasy sports NFT games platform, lists on LBank today, its first centralised exchange.

The IBAT token launched on PancakeSwap two weeks ago. The token is currently showing a gain of nearly 350% on the presale price of $0.0015, and on launch day made a gain of as much as 700%. IBAT is currently priced at $0.0067.

Market participants expect the IBAT price to undergo further appreciation as a flood of liquidity enters the ecosystem via the IBAT/USDT trading pair.

Battle Infinity is building a Play-to-Earn fantasy sports platform with a metaverse spin that it says is the first of its kind.

IBAT enters LBank's new Innovation Zone for projects with growing potential

LBank is a Hong Kong-based exchange and recently introduced a feature for "new projects with growing potential" called the Innovation Zone.

Battle Infinity is proud to be one of the first projects to enter the zone.

LBank was founded in 2015 and has 6.4 million customers in 210 countries.

"This is a validation of our business plan and a vote of confidence in our ability to execute on it," says Battle Infinity founder Suresh Joshi.

"We are currently laser-focused on delivering our Battle Stake and Battle Swap products. These will be the first of our family of six products that are the foundation of our ecosystem. We will have more news on that soon."

In less than a month Battle Infinity has already amassed more than 10,000 token holders .

Battle Infinity will revolutionise fantasy sports

The project is looking to compete against companies such as Dream11, which has seen its app downloaded 100 million times in India, where its Indian Premier League game is immensely popular.

Battle Infinity aims to go beyond the offerings of the legacy players by using NFTs to underpin its team creations and in its Battle Arena to create a virtual world where the teams can battle.

The value of the players in the teams is linked to their performance in the real-world leagues they play in.

Battle Infinity IBAT deposit and withdrawal dates and times

Current holders will be able to deposit on the LBank exchange from 25th August at 12pm UTC

$IBAT starts trading at the LBank Exchange on 26th August 2022 at 12:00 pm UTC.

Withdrawals start on 27th August 12pm UTC.

LBank is the 18th largest crypto exchange by 24-hour volume, turning over around $1 billion on an average day.

Unlike on the decentralised exchange PancakeSwap, there is no tax imposed on sellers, although it is expected that buyers will considerably outnumber sellers.

More about Battle Infinity

The Battle Infinity platform comprises six distinct products designed as a complete efficient, accessible and easy-to-use ecosystem:

IBAT PREMIER LEAGUE – to access their account to play the game, users connect their crypto wallet, which they then use to interact with BEP721 and BEP20 contracts for the content ownership and trading assets. To pipe in live sports, event feed APIs are used to access sports, player, league, match and other data.

IBAT BATTLE SWAP – decentralized exchange that works like a "bank" on our platform. It enables new users to buy IBAT tokens directly and also convert their winning rewards to another currency.

IBAT BATTLE MARKET – area where creators can mint their artwork; buy and sell; and advertise their assets in the Battle Arena as well as on billboards and land. This is also where game players can buy and upgrade their avatar, game, land, etc as well as trade all other items in-game assets.

IBAT BATTLE GAMES – multiplayer games store where gamers on the platform can gain access to multiple NFT-based games to play and earn.

IBAT BATTLE ARENA – players have their own unique avatar they can upgrade on the IBAT Battle Market.

IBAT BATTLE STAKE – IBAT Battle Stake is the staking platform where users can deposit tokens for set time periods to receive an annual percentage yield (APY). There are three types of staking: Solo Staking, Duo Staking, and Crates Staking options. See whitepaper for more info .

Website: Battleinfinity.io

Anti-rug pull – Coinsniper KYC'd

Smart contract audited by Solid Proof

Team leadership:

Co-founder: Suresh Joshi

Chief executive officer: Jagjeet Jena

Chief technical officer: Vinay Chhabra

Whitepaper: Whitepaper

Social Channels: Twitter | Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Discord

Media contacts

Use this web form to reach out to the Battle Infinity PR team: press@battleinfinity.io

