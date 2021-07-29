Battery Recycling Market Size to Reach USD 24.57 Billion by 2027 | Innovative Efforts to Enhance the Efficiency of the Recycling Process and Consistent Advancements in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery recycling market size was USD 16.19 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 24.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing awareness regarding the detrimental nature of raw material used in the manufacturing of batteries and rising focus on recycling and reusing the used battery components to conserve natural resources.

Raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese are used in the manufacturing of battery cathodes. These materials are in high demand from the end-user verticals, including consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and various other industries. However, the raw materials used in the making of batteries are lethal for the environment. Increasing efforts to utilize recycled lithium-ion batteries in electric and hybrid electric vehicles for cost-cutting as well as preservation of natural resources will reinforce battery recycling market trends through 2028.

Free sample PDF Copy of the Report available@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/43

Key Highlights From The Report

Based on type, the lead-acid batteries segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to extensive usage of these batteries by several end-users due its advantages, including overcharging & self-discharge protection, better corrosion & gassing resistance, lower cost and enhanced energy efficiency.

Based on application, the extraction of materials segment held a considerable market share in 2019 and is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market by 2028. The growing trend for electric vehicles and efforts to eliminate the adverse effect of landfills with cobalt, lithium, and nickel-based batteries is fuelling the demand for recycled and second life battery manufacturing for electric vehicles. This in turn will boost revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register robust revenue CAGR through 2028. This can be attributed to the surging demand for smart devices, laptops, UPS, mobile phones, and others among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or for portability abilities.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the battery recycling market in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Robust revenue growth can be attributed to growing adoption of electric vehicles, primarily in the U.S. In addition, increasing environmental concerns related to health hazards associated with manufacturing of lithium-ion battery is contributing to revenue growth of the North America battery recycling market.

accounted for the second-largest share of the battery recycling market in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Robust revenue growth can be attributed to growing adoption of electric vehicles, primarily in the U.S. In addition, increasing environmental concerns related to health hazards associated with manufacturing of lithium-ion battery is contributing to revenue growth of the battery recycling market. Key participants in the global battery recycling market include East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Ecobat Logistics, Gopher Resource LLC, Battery Solutions Inc., Retriev Technoloies Inc., RSR Corporation, Fortum Oyj, Glencore International AG, Doe Run Company, and Call2Recycle Inc., among others.

Buy your Exclusive copy [Make Payment ]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/43

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global battery recycling market on the basis of type, processing state, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Based



Nickel-Based



Lead-Acid



Others

Battery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Extraction of Materials



Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life



Disposal

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation



Consumer Electronics



Industrial

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Research Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-recycling-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Explore more reports offered by Emergen Research:

Automotive Data Monetization Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Direct, Indirect), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-use (Insurance, Government, Predictive Maintenance, Mobility as a Service (MaaS)), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Battery Monitoring System Market By Type (Wired, Wireless), By Component (Software, Hardware), By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion Based), By End-use (Automotive, Telecommunication, Industries, Energy), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size, Share, Trends, By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Component (LiDAR, Camera Unit, Ultrasonic Sensor, Radar Sensor, Infrared Sensor), By System, By Vehicle Type, and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Head-up Display Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Conventional HUD, AR-based HUD, Windshield-based HUD, Combined-based HUD), By Component (Software, Video Generator, Projector/Projection Unit), By Technology, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market By Product Type (Grease, Brake Fluids, Heat Transfer Fluids, Drive System Fluids), By Distribution Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Propulsion Type, and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Airbag Silicone Market By Type (One-Piece-Woven, Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed), By Airbag Position (Curtain/Side, Front, Knee), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Driving Simulator Market By Application (Training, Research and Testing), Transport Type (Car, Truck, Bus, Train, Ships, Aircraft), By Simulator Type (Training Simulator and Advanced Driving Simulator), By End-Use (Automotive, Marine, Aviation, Rail) By Region

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-battery-recycling-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research