Battery Production Machine Market worth $19.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery production machine market size is projected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2022 to USD 19.4 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Lithium-ion batteries have gained popularity in various applications due to their advantages, such as high energy density, small size, and declining price. This has fueled the demand for battery production machines worldwide. Battery production machines include various types of machines for different processes involved in battery manufacturing, such as mixing, slitting, coating, and calendaring. The battery production processes and the machinery utilized are categorized into three main processes: electrode manufacturing, cell assembly, and cell finishing.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=168163488

Browse in-depth TOC on "Battery Production Machine Market"

164 – Tables

80 – Figures

209 – Pages

The market for coating & drying machines is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The process of evenly applying a coat of the electrode slurry across the anode and cathode metal foils, followed by the drying process, is called coating. The continuous coating process includes electrode drying. Hence, the coating and drying processes are simultaneously carried out by the coating and drying machines. Drying involves three simultaneous processes: solvent evaporation, binder diffusion, and particle sedimentation. Air flotation is used in large-scale manufacturing to ensure consistent drying, eliminate edge curling, and leave an equal amount of residual solvent on both sides. The temperature and rate of drying could significantly alter how each component is distributed throughout the electrode. The quality of the coating and drying processes significantly impacts the uniformity, consistency, safety, and cycle life of the manufactured battery. Hence, coating is considered one of the most crucial steps of the battery manufacturing process.

The market for Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Lithium iron phosphate batteries are used in high-power devices and equipment. The nano-scale phosphate cathode material in LFP offers excellent electrochemical performance combined with low resistance. LFP batteries have long life cycles, high current ratings, good thermal stability, and enhanced safety features. High charge and discharge rates improve performance and competence, making LFP batteries suitable for high-power applications such as electric vehicles and power tools. However, a major problem associated with LFP batteries is the self-discharging feature, which can create a balancing issue in a battery pack. The LFP battery is an emerging battery type for EVs due to its low cost and excellent safety features. These batteries are cheaper to produce than other chemistries, due to which new market entrants focus on LFP usage.

The market for industrial application is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial sector uses lithium-ion batteries in various tools and machines, such as forklifts, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), battery-operated material handling equipment, and power tools. Some key industries where these batteries are used include mining, construction, manufacturing, and warehousing. In recent years, there has been a tremendous rise in battery usage in various equipment related to the industrial sector. Lithium-ion batteries are the foremost choice for industrial equipment as they offer various benefits, such as enhanced safety, longer lifespan, and less maintenance over other chemistries.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=168163488

North America to account for a significant share of the battery production machine market in 2027

The North American battery production machine market has been segmented into the US and Canada. The governments of these countries are taking initiatives to boost the growth of the battery production market. Also, the implementation of various clean energy initiatives across the region, such as net zero emissions, the demand for clean, safe lithium-ion batteries is rising significantly, which is positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the region is witnessing a rise in battery manufacturing plants due to the increased demand for electric vehicles, energy storage applications in various industries, and rising renewable energy generation. Major battery manufacturers are eyeing this region to set up their plants and supply their batteries to the major EV manufacturers. Several automobile companies in the region, such as Tesla Motors Inc. (US), General Motors Corp. (US), Rivian (US), and Lucid Motors (US), are actively working toward the production of electric vehicles, leading to the rapid adoption of lithium-ion batteries. The US has ample lithium deposits that can be exploited in the future to produce lithium-ion batteries. This will drive the demand for lithium-ion batteries in the region.

The major players in this market include Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Schuler Group (Germany), and Durr Group (Germany) among many others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=168163488

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Battery Technology Market by Lithium-ion Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Li-Iron Phosphate), Lead-Acid Type (Flooded, Valve Regulated), Nickel Metal Hydride, Flow, Metal-Air, Nickel-Cadmium & Solid State Battery), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Solid State Battery Market by Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy Harvesting, Medical Devices, Packaging, Wireless Sensors) & Region (2022-2028)

Flexible Battery Market with COVID-19 Update by Type (Thin-film, Printed), Voltage, Capacity, Rechargeability (Primary Batteries, Secondary Batteries), Application (Medical Devices, Smart Packaging), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Lithium-ion Battery Market by Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)), Capacity, Voltage, Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace) – Global Forecast to 2031

Metal-air Battery Market by Metal (Zinc, Lithium, Aluminum, Iron), Voltage, Type (Primary, Secondary), Application (Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/battery-production-machine-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/battery-production-machine.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets