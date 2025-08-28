Battery Materials Market worth $147.93 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Battery Materials Market by Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Material [Cathode (LFP, LCO, NMC, NCA, LMO), Anode, Electrolyte], Application (Automotive, Electric Vehicles, Portable Devices, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", battery materials market is expected to grow from USD 83.95 billion in 2025 to USD 147.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The market is experiencing strong growth driven by the rapid expansion of electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and portable electronic devices. Growing emphasis on clean energy transition and decarbonization has increased investments in lithium-ion and next-generation battery technologies, thereby boosting demand for materials. Additionally, advancements in battery chemistry and the expansion of battery manufacturing capacities worldwide are further fueling the market's growth.

The lithium-ion segment is expected to account for the largest share of the battery materials market by battery type during the forecast period in terms of value.

The lithium-ion segment is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage. This growth is supported by the superior energy density, durability, and efficiency of lithium-ion technology, along with rapid progress in key materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite. Advances in battery chemistry, especially high-nickel cathodes and silicon-based anodes, as well as developments in solid-state technology and recycling efforts, are further boosting expansion.

By application, the electric vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period.

The electric vehicles segment is expected to hold the largest share of the battery materials market by volume during the forecast period, driven by global efforts toward clean mobility and carbon neutrality. As automakers speed up the transition to electric fleets, demand for high-performance battery materials has increased. EVs need large, energy-dense battery packs, making improvements in material efficiency and sustainability essential. Government incentives, stricter emission regulations, and expanding charging infrastructure continue to support this growth, while innovations in battery chemistry and recycling enhance long-term scalability. Consequently, EVs lead in battery materials consumption.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of volume and value.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share in the battery materials market by volume and value throughout the forecast period. The region is experiencing rapid growth in this market, driven by increased electric vehicle adoption, clean energy initiatives, and rising demand for electronics. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are heavily investing in battery manufacturing, supported by strong government policies, domestic production goals, and ambitious EV targets. Meanwhile, emerging markets like Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Australia are increasing demand through renewable energy projects, smart infrastructure, and higher consumption of high-tech devices.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include BASF (Germany), POSCO Future M (South Korea), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Umicore (Belgium), and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan).

