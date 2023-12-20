Battery Materials Market to Reach $80.5 Billion by 2030, at 6% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery materials market is estimated to be valued at US$ 50.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2023 to 2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Coherent Market Insights has published a recent study report titled "Battery Materials Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material, By Product, By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" in its research database.

As per the recent analysis by Coherent Market Insights, the global battery materials market size was valued at US$ 50.6 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 80.5 billion by 2030. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2022-2030.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6030

Market Dynamics:

The battery materials market is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe. EVs are gaining popularity as they offer several advantages over conventional vehicles, such as reduced emissions, improved fuel efficiency, and lower maintenance costs. As a result, the demand for battery materials, such as lithium-ion batteries, is surging to meet the requirements of the growing EV market.

Another driver for the battery materials market is the rising focus on renewable energy storage. Various countries are investing heavily in renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. Battery materials are essential for storing the generated renewable energy, enabling its use during non-peak hours or when there is no sunlight or wind. This factor is further fueling the demand for battery materials in the market.

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the battery materials market is the increasing adoption of nickel-based cathode materials. Nickel-based cathode materials offer higher energy density and improved performance compared to other materials, such as lithium cobalt oxide. This trend is driven by the need for better battery efficiency and increased energy storage capacity in EVs and other applications.

Another trend observed in the market is the development of solid-state batteries. Solid-state batteries eliminate the need for liquid electrolytes, making them safer, more efficient, and longer-lasting. Moreover, solid-state batteries have the potential to offer higher energy density and shorter charging times. This trend has gained significant attention in the battery materials market, as it could revolutionize the energy storage industry.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Lithium Ion Batteries in the Automobile Industry

The lithium ion battery segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the battery materials market. The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in the automobile industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the lithium ion battery market. With the rising awareness about environmental sustainability and the need to reduce carbon emissions, governments across the world are promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, thereby driving the demand for lithium ion batteries.

According to recent studies, the global electric vehicle sales are projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, which will subsequently boost the demand for lithium ion batteries. Moreover, advancements in battery technology, such as higher energy density and longer lifespan, are further fueling the demand for lithium ion batteries in the automobile industry. Therefore, the lithium ion battery segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Battery-Powered Household Appliances

The household appliances segment is another key market opportunity in the battery materials market. With the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, consumers are shifting towards battery-powered household appliances. Battery-powered appliances are not only more convenient and portable but also help in reducing energy consumption.

The demand for battery-powered appliances such as vacuum cleaners, power tools, and kitchen appliances is on the rise. The technological advancements in batteries have led to the development of high-capacity and long-lasting batteries that can power these appliances efficiently. The growing adoption of smart homes and the need for uninterrupted power supply in remote areas are also driving the demand for battery-powered household appliances.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6030

Recent Developments:

In April 2021, CMOC joined forces with CATL to develop a copper and cobalt mine in the DRC, as CATL makes an equity investment in CMOC Kisanfu project. The collaboration positions CMOC as a reliable cobalt supplier for CATL, boosting its revenue.

In December 2020, Gan Feng planed to boost its annual production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to 50,000 tons with an expanded plant, resulting in a total production capacity of 81,000 tons. This move is expected to enhance Gan Feng's position in the lithium supply chain, anticipating future demand for battery materials.

Key Market Takeaways:

The battery materials market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for lithium ion batteries in various industries such as automobile, household appliances, and electronics.

On the basis of battery type, the lithium ion segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its increasing adoption in the automobile industry. The demand for electric vehicles is growing, leading to a surge in the demand for lithium ion batteries.

In terms of end-use industry, the automobile industry is expected to dominate the battery materials market. The rising adoption of electric vehicles is driving the demand for lithium ion batteries, which are extensively used in EVs.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. The region is witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization, which is driving the demand for battery materials in various industries.

Key players operating in the battery materials market include Albemarle, China Molybdenum Co. Ltd., Gan feng Lithium Co., Ltd., Glencore PLC, Livent Corporation, Norlisk Nickel, Sheritt International Corporation, SQM S.A., Targray Technology International Inc., Teck Resources, Tianqi Lithium, and Vale S.A. These players are focusing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product innovations to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive edge.

Overall, the battery materials market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for lithium ion batteries in the automobile industry and the growing adoption of battery-powered household appliances. The market players need to capitalize on these opportunities by investing in research and development activities to enhance battery performance and meet the evolving consumer demands.

Read complete market research report,"Battery Materials Market, By Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, Others), By End Use Industry, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Battery Materials Market, By Battery Type Lithium Ion Lead Acid Others

Global Battery Materials Market, By End Use Industry Automobile Industry Household Appliances Electronics Industry Others

Global Battery Materials Market, By Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6030

Find more related trending reports below:

Lithium Market, By Type (Metal, Compound, Alloy), By Application (Battery, Grease, Air Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Glass/Ceramic (Including Frits), Polymer, Other Applications), By End-User (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage, Medical, Automotive, Other End-user Industries), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Silicon Anode Battery Market, By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid and Renewable Energy), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Silver Oxide Battery Market, By Application (Toys, Medical Equipment, Electronics, and Others (Defense and Aerospace, etc.)) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg