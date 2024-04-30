Battery Cyclers Market worth $1,609 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=188158864

Battery Cyclers Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 794 million Estimated Value by 2029 $ 1,609 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Battery, Application, Function, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Availability of alternative testing methods and equipment Key Market Opportunities Emerging EV industry Key Market Drivers Increased demand for renewable energy

The market for research applications is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Battery cyclers stand as indispensable tools in battery research, empowering researchers in their development process to enhance existing battery technologies and innovate new ones. Through precise control over the charging and discharging processes, battery cyclers enable researchers to understand battery behavior deeply. Parameters such as capacity, efficiency, and lifespan are meticulously scrutinized during charge and discharge cycles, providing invaluable insights into how batteries perform under various conditions. Moreover, battery cyclers facilitate the optimization of battery design by allowing researchers to test different electrode materials, electrolytes, and cell configurations, thus improving battery performance and lifespan.

The lead acid battery type segment is expected to gain a substantial market share during the forecast period.

Lead-acid batteries have long been the backbone of the automotive industry, renowned for their affordability and reliability in providing starting power for vehicles. Despite the emergence of newer battery technologies, the enduring presence of lead-acid batteries emphasizes their significance in various applications. Battery cyclers play a crucial role in maintaining and optimizing the performance of lead-acid batteries, catering to their specific charging and testing needs. Understanding the nuances of lead-acid battery charging is essential for ensuring their longevity and efficiency. Battery cyclers facilitate techniques like equalization charging, which helps mitigate sulfation—a common issue in lead-acid batteries caused by the formation of lead sulfate crystals on the battery plates. Battery cyclers break down these crystals by applying a slightly higher voltage for a controlled duration, thus restoring battery capacity and extending its operational life.

European region is expected to hold a substantial share of the global battery cyclers market during the forecast period.

The European battery cyclers industry has been segmented into Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe market scope primarily includes Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Hungary, Poland, and Norway. The emerging electric vehicle market is positively impacting the manufacturing of battery cells in the region, thereby impacting the battery cyclers market. The flourishing automotive industry in Europe and the increasing adoption of e-mobility and renewable energy sources drive substantial demand for batteries across various sectors. This surge in battery usage inevitably leads to a corresponding need for testing solutions, creating a favorable environment for the battery cyclers market in the European region. Further, in the context of the growing demand for batteries in the European region due to factors like the rise of e-mobility and renewable energy, there is a consequential need for efficient testing and evaluation of these batteries. As the f Alliance drives initiatives such as "Battery 2030+" to advance battery technologies, including sustainability measures, the importance of rigorous testing using battery cyclers becomes predominant. This emphasis on battery performance testing ensures the quality and reliability of batteries. It indirectly supports the battery cyclers market by creating a demand for testing equipment and services within Europe.

Key Players

The key players in the battery cyclers companies include AMETEK.Inc. (US), BioLogic (France), Chroma ATE, Inc. (Taiwan), Arbin Instruments (US), DIGATRON (US) and others.

