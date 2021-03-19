Batter & Breader Premixes Market worth $3.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Batter & Breader Premixes Market by Application (Meat, Seafood, and Vegetables), Batter Type (Adhesion, Tempura, Beer, Thick, and Customized), Breader Type (Crumbs & Flakes and Flour & Starch), and Region Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated to be valued USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to an increasing inclination towards low-carb gluten free products.

Adhesion batter, by batter type, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market for batter & breader premixes, by batter type, has been segmented into adhesion batter, tempura batter, beer batter, thick batter, customized batter.

Adhesion is mainly the physical and chemical bonding of the coating material with itself as well as with the food product. Due to this, the adhesion batter binds the outer layers of coating to the food product by creating a cohesive layer between them. It aids in controlling the pick-up of breading, which reduces crumb fall-off and prevents surface voids.

The meat segment, by batter application, is estimated to hold the largest share in the Batter & breader premixes during the forecast period

The global demand for batter premixes is observed to be growing significantly in a number of meat applications. There is an increasingly high popularity of products such as chicken nuggets and pork schnitzel that utilizes batter premixes for coating and taste enhancement. Breader and batter premixes provide flavor, texture, and color to meat such as pork and chicken products as well as improve the overall cooking process. Due to such functional advantages, the popularity of such products is increasing among the consumers in major economies, including US, Canada, and the UK.

Crumbs & flakes, by breader type, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Breadcrumbs are available in a large variety in the market. They are used for cooking depending on the application. Crumbs and flakes overall are generally made from cereal or flour based ingredients. This enables them to provide a crunchier coating layer on the final consumable product. The crums are available in different sizes, course and fine, which provides distinct crust and attractive highlights during frying.

Meat segment, by breader application, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Breader premix products are experiencing huge demand in applications involving chicken, beef, and pork. They are widely utilized in several chicken products, as they provide the desirable textural characteristics. Thus, in response to the growing demand for these products, breader premix users in the foodservice industry are prominently demanding breader premix products as well as focusing on offering new breader-coated meat products to their customers.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is projected to be the largest regional market for batter & breader premixes. This is due to the high demand for convenience food items in the meat & seafood category. An increase in the import of breaded seafood products in countries, such as the US, has also been driving the batter & breader premixes market in this region. The rising health concerns have increased the poultry consumption of the US, which has influenced the batter & breader premixes market.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the Batter & breader premixes. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Kerry Group (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US), McCormick & Company (US), Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Verstegen Spices & Sauces B.V. (Netherlands), Lily River Foods (US), Blendex Company (US), Nippon Flour Mills Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Euroma (Netherlands), House-Autry Mills (US), BRATA Produktions (Germany), Solina Group (France), Prima Limited (Singapore), Bowman Ingredients (UK), and Coalescence LLC (US).

