From fast tracks to soundtracks, both partners will collaborate for a weekend of firsts over the Belgium GP and Tomorrowland summer festival

LONDON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For a third year, the worlds of speed and sound collide as two of BAT's global partners – the McLaren F1 Team and Tomorrowland, the world's most iconic electronic dance festival – come together. In celebration of the festival's 20th anniversary, the Tomorrowland logo will adorn the McLaren F1 race cars at the Belgium Grand Prix, the homeland of the festival.

In honour of this monumental occasion, the partners have a jam-packed agenda featuring world firsts and exclusive giveaways.

BAT’S GLOBAL PARTNERS, TOMORROWLAND AND THE McLAREN FORMULA 1 TEAM, UNITE TO BRING THE WORLDS OF MUSIC AND MOTORSPORT TOGETHER

EXCLUSIVE TOMORROWAND X McLAREN PLAYLIST

Sharing a love for music and innovation, for the first time ever, Tomorrowland have created a dedicated McLaren playlist inspired by the team and drivers' favourite tracks. Available to download via Tomorrowland.com, the United in Belgium playlist brings together the worlds of engine roars and cheering crowds to get fans revved up for race weekend.

LIVESTREAMING THE ACTION

New to this year, music and motorsport fans will no longer have to choose between the two events, as both partners will stream the live action of the other in each of their respective territories. Festival goers will never miss a lap, as Tomorrowland will livestream the Grand Prix in the media village at the festival; and McLaren fans can enjoy the electronic beats of Tomorrowland in their hospitality suite across the weekend via QR codes which link to Tomorrowland's YouTube.

Luca Angiolillo, Global Head of Partnerships at BAT, comments: "After a memorable 2021 and 2022, this year we've assigned the rights of our prime branding spot to Tomorrowland for its home race. Our two biggest partners joining forces for a milestone weekend is a proud moment for us, as they continue to collectively champion creativity and innovation and deliver new experiences across music and motorsport."

Tomorrowland has also given one lucky competition winner, and a friend, the ultimate prize of attending the summer festival [July 25th-28th], as well as the Belgium GP [July 28th].

The weekend lineup is fuelled with action:

The Tomorrowland x the McLaren F1 team United in Belgium playlist is available to download via Tomorrowland's website https://unitedinbelgium.tomorrowland.com/

playlist is available to download via Tomorrowland's website https://unitedinbelgium.tomorrowland.com/ The Tomorrowland logo will be on the McLaren race cars throughout the Belgium GP [ July 26 th - 28 th ]

Festivalgoers can head to the media village where the Belgium GP [ July 28 th ] will be live streamed between 2-4pm [BST ]

will be live streamed between McLaren fans can enjoy the electronic beats of Tomorrowland in their hospitality suite across the weekend via QR codes which link to Tomorrowland's YouTube

To never miss a moment head over to the Instagram pages of McLaren F1 Team and Tomorrowland.

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business. Our purpose is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by Building a Smokeless World. This commitment is demonstrated by our ambition to generate 50% of our revenue from non-combustible products by 2035.

The company continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. To help Build a Smokeless World, BAT encourages those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated alternatives.

BAT aims to have 50 million consumers of its non-combustible products by 2030 and to generate £5 billion of New Categories revenue by 2025. BAT has a range of Sustainability targets, including a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and a 50% reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2030 (vs 2020 baseline), and 100% of packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

BAT employs over 46,000 people and, in 2023, the BAT Group generated revenue of £27.28 billion, with an adjusted profit from operations of £12.46 billion.

The company's Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and a growing range of nicotine and smokeless tobacco products. These include our Vapour brand Vuse; our Heated Product brand glo; and Velo our Modern Oral (nicotine pouch) brand. These New Category products have delivered more than £3 billion in annual revenue since their introduction a decade ago.

We currently have 24 million consumers of non-combustible products, the revenue from which accounted for 16.5% of Group revenue in 2023.

* Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk-free and are addictive.

† Our vapour product Vuse (including Alto, Solo, Ciro and Vibe), and certain products, including Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus, which are sold in the U.S., are subject to FDA regulation and no reduced-risk claims will be made as to these products without agency clearance

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469280/BAT_McLaren.jpg