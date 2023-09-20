Bathroom Vanities Market to Reach US$ 80.8 billion by 2033; Smart Homes Pushing Demand| Future Market Insights, Inc.

An ESOMAR-certified member and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, Future Market Insights presents the 'Bathroom Vanities Market Analysis by Stone, Ceramic, and Glass, 2023 to 2033.

Explore how these vanities are reshaping global morning routines. This comprehensive report delves into the evolving landscape of bathroom vanities

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bathroom vanities market reached a valuation of US$ 38.6 billion in 2022. This value is likely to be worth US$ 41.5 billion in 2023. Sales of bathroom vanity products are poised to soar at a 6.9% CAGR from 2023 and 2033. A valuation of US$ 80.8 billion is expected by 2033.

Increasing demand for smart vanities is expected to drive growth in the bathroom vanities market during the forecast period. Smart vanities have features including LED lighting, Bluetooth speakers, and built-in charging ports. This technology integration enhances the functionality and convenience of bathroom vanities, making them more appealing to consumers.

Smart vanities often incorporate energy-efficient LED lighting, which appeals to environmentally conscious consumers. This can increase demand for such vanities as people look for ways to reduce their energy consumption. Several smart vanities allow users to customize settings such as lighting color and intensity, temperature control for the faucet, and even voice-activated controls. This level of customization caters to consumers' desire for personalized bathroom experiences.

The growing trend of smart homes and the increasing popularity of voice-activated assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant drive the demand for smart vanities. These vanities can seamlessly integrate into a smart home's broader connected device ecosystem.

As the global population ages, there is a growing need for products that enhance accessibility and safety in the bathroom. Smart vanities often offer features such as motion-activated lighting and anti-fog mirrors, which can benefit old individuals, driving demand among this demographic.

The bathroom is an important space for personal care and grooming. Smart vanities with features including built-in scales, skin analysis tools, and personalized health reminders align with the growing focus on health and wellness. It will help in attracting consumers seeking to improve their daily routines.

Increased demand for smart vanities is projected to lead to competition among manufacturers. This competition can lead to product innovations, low prices, and a wide range of options, further fuelling consumer interest in bathroom vanities.

The convenience of online shopping has made it easier for consumers to explore and purchase smart vanities. E-commerce platforms provide a vast array of options, allowing consumers to compare features, prices, and customer reviews, which, in turn, drives demand.

Many smart vanity manufacturers incorporate sustainable materials and eco-friendly features into their products. This aligns with the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products, contributing to increased sales.

Smart vanities often have sleek, modern designs that appeal to consumers looking to upgrade the aesthetics of their bathrooms. The combination of functionality and aesthetics drives demand among those seeking a more luxurious bathroom experience.

Key Takeaways from Bathroom Vanities Market Report:

The United Kingdom is set to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2023 in the bathroom vanities market.

is set to reach by 2023 in the market. Chins is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 10.9 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Based on material, the stone segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

"Rising integration of smart technology will likely drive demand for bathroom vanities during the forecast period. Key manufacturers are working on incorporating smart technology, eco-friendly materials, and space-saving solutions," - says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Competitive Landscape

Key companies offer customization options, allowing manufacturers to cater to individual customer preferences. Customizable features include vanity size, color, finish, and storage solutions.

They invest in robust online platforms and e-commerce capabilities to reach a wider customer base and provide a seamless shopping experience. This includes detailed product information, 3D visualization tools, and online ordering.

Key Developments

In December 2020 , in collaboration with Greentouch Home, DeGeneres debuted its new brand, a range of bathroom accessories. The launch consists of four distinct collections, including vanities, mirrors, and storage options. The pieces will be available in various sizes, coatings, and arrangements.

in collaboration with Greentouch Home, DeGeneres debuted its new brand, a range of bathroom accessories. The launch consists of four distinct collections, including vanities, mirrors, and storage options. The pieces will be available in various sizes, coatings, and arrangements. In January 2019 , at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, Kohler unveiled the Veil Lighted Bathroom Collection and improved the Numi Intelligent Toilet and Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror to provide more voice control choices.

The research report analyzes the demand for the bathroom vanities market. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on application (residential and non-residential), material (stone, ceramic, glass, wood, and metal), size (24 to 35 inch, 38 to 47 inch, and 48 to 60 inch) across various region.

