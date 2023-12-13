Batelco Picks Accura Scan to Speed Its Customer Onboarding

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's increasingly digitized landscape, the imperative for secure and streamlined identity verification has never been more pivotal. With the rapid migration of businesses to online platforms, ensuring the authentication of customer identities becomes critical in thwarting fraud and fortifying operational integrity. Accura Scan stands at the forefront as a leading provider of global Digital Know Your Customer (KYC), Identity Verification, and customer onboarding solutions, offering state-of-the-art technology designed to facilitate businesses worldwide in seamlessly onboarding their clientele.

Accura Scan proudly unveils its partnership with Batelco or Bahrain Telecommunication Company BSC, the principal telecommunications company in Bahrain, as they adopt Accura Scan's solutions for customer onboarding. Leveraging Accura Scan's cutting-edge technology, Batelco aims to automate their KYC and onboarding procedures in a secure and efficient manner.

Accura Scan's Technology: Reinventing Customer Onboarding

Central to customer onboarding lies KYC—a pivotal process for verifying customer identities prior to service utilization or purchases. Historically, this verification process involved manual procedures, prone to errors and time-consuming endeavors. However, Accura Scan's digital KYC solutions revolutionize this landscape, empowering businesses to authenticate customer identities in real-time. Their advanced technology can swiftly read and verify identity documents such as passports, driver's licenses, and national ID cards.

Real-time Identity Verification: A Game-Changer

Accura Scan's technology offers a significant advantage—real-time identity verification. This translates to businesses verifying a customer's identity within seconds rather than enduring prolonged verification periods spanning hours or days. This acceleration not only expedites customer onboarding but also acts as a bulwark against fraud by ensuring the authenticity of the service user.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Accelerated Onboarding, Elevated Service

For telecoms like Batelco, employing Accura Scan's digital KYC and identity verification solutions transcends mere security enhancement and fraud deterrence—it encompasses enhancing the customer journey. Through Accura Scan's technology, Batelco can swiftly and efficiently onboard customers, obviating the necessity for manual document inspections or protracted verification protocols.

This expedites the commencement of service usage for customers, fostering heightened satisfaction and engendering loyalty towards Batelco's offerings. By streamlining and fortifying the customer onboarding process, Accura Scan's technology facilitates an ecosystem where both businesses and clientele thrive through efficiency, security, and enhanced service experiences.

It's a Swift, Smooth, Seamless & Simple eKYC for Batelco subscribers with Accura Scan !

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295227/Accura_Scan_Logo.jpg