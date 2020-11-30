Bata Shoe Organisation Appoints Sandeep Kataria as New CEO

Mr. Kataria brings deep experience with global, consumer facing businesses and leading international brands, having joined Bata India after successful stints at Unilever, YUM Brands and Vodafone. He brings to his new role a powerful combination of strategic thought leadership, a profound commitment to people development and a deep belief in the value of outstanding products and operations excellence.

Mr. Kataria will take on the management of Bata at a pivotal moment, with the company keen to rebuild momentum following the Covid crisis and to deliver on its ambitious growth agenda. He will lead efforts to strengthen Bata's digital presence, to reinforce its reputation for innovation and market leadership in high quality, affordable footwear, and to drive sustained growth across the company's global footprint.

Graham Allan, Chairman of the Board, said: "On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to appoint an internal leader with such deep experience to the role of CEO at such a critical time. With Sandeep's proven track record as CEO of Bata India, we are confident in his ability to lead Bata and advance our strategic agenda. I would also like to express our gratitude to Alexis Nasard for the leadership he has provided at Bata, and we wish him well in the next phase of his career."

Mr. Ashwani Windlass, Chairman of Bata India, said: "I would like to congratulate Sandeep on his well-deserved promotion. Over the past few years, the India team has delivered exceptional growth in footwear volumes, revenues and profits, and has strengthened Bata's customer measures in a highly competitive footwear market. The Bata Group and Bata India both stand to benefit greatly from Sandeep's extensive experience."

Mr. Kataria said: "I am honoured to accept this new appointment and excited by the journey ahead of us. Bata is a brand with an enviable reputation for high quality, affordable footwear. I have been privileged to be part of Bata's success in India and I look forward to building further on our proud, 125-year history as shoemakers to the world. While 2020 has presented unique challenges, the appeal of our brands and the passion of our people provide every reason for confidence regarding our prospects in the years ahead."

About Bata Brands

Founded in 1894, Bata is one of the world's leading shoemakers, designing and producing comfortable and stylish footwear at surprisingly affordable prices. Bata is a family-owned business selling more than 180 million pairs of shoes annually. It operates 5,800 of its own retail stores and produces footwear locally in 22 Bata-owned manufacturing facilities across five continents. Bata operates in more than 70 countries and is proudly supported by more than 35,000 colleagues around the world.

